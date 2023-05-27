Xi Jinping speaks with DRC President Flix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America

On the afternoon of May 26, 2023, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People with President Flix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who was in China for a visit to ‘State. The two heads of state announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship from a win-win cooperative strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Xi Jinping stressed that China and the DRC have established deep traditional friendship in the historic process of national liberation struggle and opposition to colonial aggression, and the two countries are strategic partners with broad common understanding. and working together for common progress. Xi said that in recent years, bilateral cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results. China has been the DRC’s largest trading partner and source of foreign investment for many consecutive years, and the two sides have become a close-knit community with common interests and a shared future. China’s successful modernization experience shows that developing countries have the right and ability to explore modernization paths suited to their national conditions. China stands ready to work with the DRC to enhance the synergy of their development strategies, support each other and pursue cooperation for greater development and common progress on their paths of development and revitalization. Xi Jinping said he believes China’s high-quality development will create more cooperation opportunities and a broader market for the DRC, and promote greater progress in bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping stressed that China will continue to provide assistance for the economic and social development of the DRC, support the industrialization strategy of the DRC, strengthen cooperation with the DRC in areas such as energy, minerals, agriculture, infrastructure and manufacturing, and to further exploit their potential for cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, education and health. China is also ready to send agricultural technology experts to the DRC. China hopes the DRC will provide policy support and practical services to Chinese companies investing and doing business in the DRC, and promote a fair, just and safe business environment. China stands ready to work with the DRC to strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral affairs, jointly practice genuine multilateralism and uphold international fairness and justice.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Africa, being the world’s largest developing country and the continent with the largest number of developing countries, have always been a community with a shared future. In the current international situation, China and Africa need to strengthen their solidarity and cooperation more than ever. Both sides should remain committed to upholding the basic norms governing international relations, rejecting all forms of hegemonism and power politics, opposing interference in other countries’ internal affairs, and safeguarding countries’ common interests. in development. China firmly supports Africa in pursuing an independent development path and transforming into an important pole in the world politically, economically and culturally. China is ready to create new opportunities for African countries with its own new development, and will work with its African brothers to follow up the results of the Dakar meeting of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, push forward cooperation “the Belt and Road”, supporting Africa in realizing sustainable development and jointly building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

On behalf of the people of the DRC, Tshisekedi again expressed his warm congratulations on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Two Sessions of China, for the re-election of President Xi Jinping as General Secretary. of the CPC Central Committee and the President of China, and on China’s great achievements in the new era under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. He expressed confidence that China will achieve the second centenary goal. Tshisekedi noted that the friendly cooperation between the DRC and China, having stood the test of time and achieved fruitful results over the past half century, deserves to be cherished by both sides. He thanked China for its great help and valuable support for the economic and social development of the DRC over the years, and stressed that the DRC remains firmly committed to the one-China policy and firmly supports the efforts of the China to achieve national reunification. The DRC is ready to work with China to deepen cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, resources, infrastructure and healthcare, enrich the DRC-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a relationship. DRC-China mature, stable and innovative for the benefit of both peoples.

At the end of the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation agreements in areas such as investment, green economy and digital economy.

Both parties released a joint statement on the establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ahead of the talks, Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for Tshisekedi in the plaza outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People.

When Tshisekedi arrived, the honor guards lined up in salute. As the two heads of state took to the rostrum, the military band played the national anthems of China and the DRC, and a 21-gun salute was fired into Tiananmen Square. Tshisekedi reviewed the People’s Liberation Army guard of honor and watched the parade with President Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping’s wife, Peng Liyuan, and Tshisekedi’s wife, Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, also attended the welcome ceremony. That evening, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan held a welcome banquet for Tshisekedi and his wife Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi, among others, was present at the above events.