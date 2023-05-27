Pakistani Imran Khan calls for immediate talks amid standoff with military





Former European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ashton defended the blocs’ initial response after Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, but admitted we didn’t know not then what we know now and said later policy did not sufficiently prioritize what was happening in Ukraine.

She also urged Balkan neighbors Serbia and Kosovo to come to the table and find answers to lingering differences preventing normalized relations between Belgrade and Pristina, a full decade after the so-called Brussels agreement. that she helped to forge.

In an exclusive interview with RFE/RLs Balkan Service, Ashton highlighted the potential suitability of Western Balkan countries for EU membership and the additional challenge of Russian engagement in the region.

We have always been aware of Russia’s influence and engagement in the Western Balkans, she said. Events in Ukraine have further highlighted this.

Ashton served as the EU’s first-ever high representative, serving as the bloc’s coordinator and chief envoy of foreign and security policy from 2009 to 2014.

Russia secretly occupied the Crimean peninsula and annexed it in 2014 in a move overwhelmingly rejected by the United Nations, and a simmering conflict led by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine s turned into a full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

The European Union and the United States have waged a sanctions campaign, particularly after the downing of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine in July 2014 to punish Russia, the ruble and the so-called proxy fighters in Ukraine.

But critics have accused the West of underestimating the threat to international order and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s UN-recognized borders for years, especially in what Moscow sees as its near abroad.

We reacted at the time, imposing sanctions on Russia and trying to move negotiations forward, Ashton said. Hindsight is always difficult. We did not know then what we know now; however, in the years that followed, what was happening in Ukraine was not as high on the agenda as it should have been, in my opinion.

Ashton published his memoirs – titled And Then What? Inside Stories Of 21st-Century Diplomacy — in February.

Speaking to RFE/RL, she made a clear distinction between the challenge from China, which has grown considerably for European policymakers, and the situation with Russia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed a no-holds-barred partnership with Russia weeks before Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Beijing has called for peace but has refused to directly criticize Moscow publicly.

I hope we will see more efforts to develop a strategic approach to China that acknowledges ties and concerns, Ashton said. I recall that China played a role with the rest of the P5+1 in Iran [nuclear] negotiations, and I hope China will seek to play a positive role in the multilateral system that we need to take care of.

In the former Yugoslavia, Ashton played a vital role in an apparent breakthrough in Brussels in 2013 that provided a roadmap to normalized relations between Serbia and its former Albanian-majority province Kosovo, which said its independence in 2008.

A decade later, Belgrade still refuses to recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty while blocking its membership in international institutions.

Populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has leveraged regional power to pursue closer relations with Moscow and Beijing, and outsiders accuse him of increasingly authoritarian leadership that is undermining Serbs’ desire to join the EU.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has hardened Pristina’s stance on a number of bilateral issues since taking office in 2020, promising reciprocity, and frequently criticizes Western attempts at mediation.

Ashton played down a question about Washington and Brussels vying for influence in the Balkans, saying it’s not about who has more power, it’s about the power to work together.

She conceded that there were concerns throughout the [Balkan] region that the EU is no longer as enthusiastic about enlargement as it once was. Yet there is no doubt that the Western Balkan countries belong to the EU.

But there is a lot to be done for countries that want to join the EU, and part of the lack of enthusiasm is due to the lack of progress made by those who want to join, she said. It’s not an easy trip, but a worthwhile trip.

Ashton emphasized democracy, human rights and the rule of law as central guiding principles and part of ongoing dialogue.

Among the lessons of his diplomatic years, Ashton stressed to RFE/RL the need for compromise and good negotiators whose drop-by-drop efforts lead to solutions.

It is not only the role of the EU to move the Western Balkans forward, it is also up to each country to determine whether it will make the necessary changes to deal with all the issues necessary to become a member of the EU , she says. I therefore hope that everyone will do more to meet these challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistan-khan-call-for-talks-military-standoff/32429706.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos