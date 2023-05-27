Padang Raya market to do in July, Andre Rosiade Thanks to Jokowi





Padang – Pasar Raya Padang Phase VII, which was destroyed by the devastating earthquake in 2009, will soon be built. Original member of the DPR of the Republic of Indonesia west sumatraAndré Rosiade specifies that the site will begin in July after the winner of the call for tenders. “I want to convey good news to all the people of West Sumatra, especially the traders of Pasar Raya Padang, that the tender for the construction of Pasar Raya Phase VII has been completed. The government, through l intermediary of the PUPR Ministry, determined the winner, namely DHI Persada Agung, a subsidiary of Adhi Karya, one of the public enterprises, with a project worth Rs 103 billion. ‘within one to two weeks the contract will be signed,’ André said while inspecting the Pasar Raya Phase 7 construction site with a number of members of Padang City’s DPRD, Community Market Traders (KPP) and traders, as in his statement, Saturday (27/5/2023). André expressed his gratitude to President Joko Widodo for building the market. Because, he says, their aspirations have been heard. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “We want to thank, firstly, President Joko Widodo, because the President has allocated a budget for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. We thank you because our aspirations have been executed by President Jokowi,” he said. The achievement of market development, Andre said, shows that the central government is not neglecting West Sumatra. “So if we are serious, whether the regional government or the provincial government really wants to develop W Sumatra, then the central government will commit to help, depending on our sincerity, so I thank the president,” he said. declared. The daily chairman of the DPP Minang Family Association (IKM) also expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono and former Minister of Commerce, Muhammad Lutfi, for participating to struggle and proposed construction. of the Grand Market Phase 7. “Pak Lutfi provided a technical recommendation from the Ministry of Commerce to the Ministry of PUPR. The Minister of PUPR processed and executed it, proposing it to the President, notifying the President and the President deciding to provide this budget”, did he declare. PUPR Minister and Andre Rosiade are planning to bring Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Padang City to conduct the groundbreaking works for Raya Market Phase 7 development. “God willing, Mr. President can be scheduled to break ground in July. both that this market was destroyed after the 2009 earthquake,” he concluded. (pooh)

