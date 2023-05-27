Ron DeSantis rips Trump’s bizarre claim that Andrew Cuomo handled COVID better as a government





Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hit back at former President Donald Trump on Friday after he argued that disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo handled the COVID-19 pandemic better than the Sunshine State.

DeSantis, who kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign earlier this week, called Trump’s 76-year-old claim in a video posted to Truth Social very bizarre.

Trump had accused DeSantis of being average compared to other GOP governors before suggesting that Cuomo had done a better job than DeSantis on COVID-19 policy.

What about the fact that it had the third highest death toll of any state related to the Chinese virus or COVID? Even Cuomo did better, he was number four, Trump claimed.

DeSantis chastised his rival’s comments during an appearance on The Ben Shapiro Show.

“First of all, Florida had less excess mortality than California or New York,” DeSantis, 44, said. “It’s partly because states like California had excess mortality derived from the lockdown policy, which is really, really preventable mortality.”

DeSantis announced the launch of his bid for the White House in 2024 earlier this week.AFP via Getty Images

“But if he thinks Cuomo handled it better, that’s an indication that if something like this were to happen again, he would double down and do what he did in March 2020,” the Florida governor continued.

In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Cuomo issued an infamous executive order that required nursing homes to admit COVID-19 positive patients in order to free up hospital space.

Cuomo’s executive order requiring nursing homes to take in people with COVID-19 may have killed thousands, study finds.AP

The policy remained in effect until May 10, when it was quietly revoked.

A study by the nonprofit Empire Center for Public Policy attributed “several hundred and possibly more than 1,000” deaths to the executive order, which allowed COVID-19 to spread among vulnerable seniors.

The Cuomo administration initially downplayed the total number of COVID deaths related to nursing homes by excluding patient deaths that occurred in other facilities, such as hospitals, in a July 2020 report.

Cuomo resigned in August 2021 following allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women during his tenure. He denied all charges.

A March 2022 report from the New York State Department of Health found that Cuomo had misled the public and underreported deaths by more than 50% in an attempt to save his image. A spokesperson for the former governor told the Post last week that “COVID rates in nursing homes reflect the communities surrounding them, indicating that asymptomatic spread among staff is the likely cause.”

DeSantis says Trump should have fired Anthony Fauci.AFP via Getty Images

“There were no federal guidelines, no state counted statistics in the same way, and at no time was the total number of people who died from COVID obscured,” the spokesperson insisted. “Data subsets have been released when verified.

“It was a difficult situation. We didn’t have all the facts, and people can kind of understand if you did things that maybe didn’t work out,” DeSantis said on Friday, before arguing that Trump should regret having allowed Dr. Anthony Fauci to dictate COVID-19 mitigation policies. in the early months of the pandemic.

The governor told Shapiro that Fauci “should have been fired” by Trump, and he accused the former president of “passing the reins” to Fauci and “elevating” the longtime government official.

“We all have to sit here today in 2023, look back to March 2020 and say, ‘Faucism was wrong. Faucism was destructive. Faucism put us on this path with the CARES Act and the Fed printing money, creating inflation and creating some of the economic problems we have today,” DeSantis explained.

“So if you could do it again, would it do the same? DeSantis said of Trump. “I sure hope not.”

