Pakistani minister says Imran Khan’s medical report shows traces of alcohol and cocaine





Pakistan’s health minister told a press conference on Friday that a medical test carried out on former prime minister Imran Khan found traces of alcohol and cocaine.

Health Minister Abdul Qader Patel claimed the traces in Khan’s urine sample were based on a medical report, Dawn, Pakistan’s largest English-language newspaper, reported on Saturday.

The tests were reportedly carried out on May 9 by the National Accountability Bureau shortly after the former cricketer and 22nd prime minister of the South Asian country was arrested on corruption charges, which it denies.

The health minister also disputed Khan’s claims that the 70-year-old former prime minister had fractured his leg earlier in the year.

Asked about the confidentiality normally observed with medical documents, the minister said the report was public and declined questions about the ethics of disclosing the information, according to the Dawn report.

Khan was the target of an assassination attempt by shooting in Wazirabad, Punjab in November 2022 in which a bullet entered Khan’s right leg and caused a fracture.

According to Patel, the latest medical report on the condition claimed Khan was not of sound mind. He said the former prime minister, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, appeared stressed and showed signs of anxiety at the time the medical report was written.

A detailed version of the report has not yet been released. Once the final version is ready, Patel is expected to take legal action against Khan, the founder and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The Khans PTI party issued a statement on social media calling the issue of the health ministers’ conference as disgraceful and said it would take legal action, including a charge of defamation for the ministers’ comments and for having publicly discussed the medical report.

The former prime minister has been embroiled in a number of political and legal disputes with the military since he was removed from office in a parliamentary vote he says was orchestrated by top generals in the military. country. The army denies this.

Khan called for talks with state officials on Friday, as pressure mounted on him amid a crackdown on his top aides and supporters that has seen thousands of arrests as well as scores of departures from his party .

Pakistani authorities have placed Khan, his wife and dozens of party activists on a no-fly list, banning them from leaving the country.

The deepening political crisis is unfolding as Pakistan grapples with its worst economic distress in decades, with default risks rising amid a stalled lending program with the International Monetary Fund.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/05/27/Pakistan-minister-claims-Imran-Khan-s-medical-report-shows-alcohol-cocaine-traces

