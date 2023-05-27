Boris Johnson dines with Donald Trump to boost his support for Ukraine





Boris Johnson met Donald Trump during a visit to the United States this week as he sought to boost his support for Ukraine.

Besides Mr. Trump, with whom the former prime minister reportedly dined with him on Thursday, Mr. Johnson also met with other Republicans, including Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state.

The two former leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of a Ukrainian victory this week, a spokesman for Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson has been a staunch ally of Ukraine, repeatedly urging Western countries to do more to support kyiv.

At a CNN town hall earlier this month, Mr Trump declined to say whether Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, is a war criminal, or who he wants to win in the conflict, saying only that he wants everyone stop dying.

As president, Mr Trump had a close relationship with the man he once called Britain Trump, going so far as to give Mr Johnson his personal mobile phone number.

But their friendship appears to have soured recently, after Mr Trump accused Mr Johnson’s government of moving to the far left in its support for renewable energy projects.

They really weren’t staying conservative, he told GB News last month.

US support for arms shipment drops

US support for sending arms to Ukraine has suffered a sharp year-over-year decline, according to a new poll.

Just 50% of Americans said in April they strongly favor or support the United States sending arms to Ukraine, down from 61% last year.

Public support for economic sanctions against Russia has also fallen, according to the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy poll and the University of Chicago’s NORC, as well as acceptance of Ukrainian refugees.

The only support that did not diminish was the sending of government funds to Ukraine rather than arms.

Despite this, the majority of Americans, totaling 70%, disapproved of the Russian invasion.

Approval was divided along political lines. According to the Harris School of Public Policy, about 80% of Democrats said they were against Russia’s actions in Ukraine, compared to 69% of Republicans.

A number of Republicans are pushing for US aid to kyiv to end. Presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have been lukewarm about military support for Ukraine, with neither seeing the war as a vital US interest.

Mr. DeSantis said he did not want to see US troops involved and there was not enough interest for us to step up our involvement.

