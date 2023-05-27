Imran Khn: Pakistani establishment closes ranks in crackdown on Imran Khan





With military tribunals, press intimidation and mass arrests, Pakistani leaders are seeking to destroy support for former prime minister Imran Khan ahead of the election, analysts say.

Khan’s brief arrest earlier this month sparked days of angry street protests against the powerful military seen as having orchestrated his downfall.

Islamabad called the violence “anti-state”, justifying huge roundups and the reactivation of military courts to try civilians who targeted government and military buildings. Journalists, lawyers and activists from Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party denounce campaigns of intimidation and influence they blame on the “establishment”, a euphemism for the army which supports the civil government.

“They want Imran Khan to understand that he cannot fight with the establishment,” said analyst Hasan Askari.

« Back to recommendation stories

“People are broken,” he told AFP. “By exerting pressure in different ways, they are trying to put politicians in their place.” The military’s media wing did not respond to repeated requests for comment from AFP. Crushing the opposition Since Khan was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year, he has launched unprecedented criticism of the military – long seen as Pakistan’s power brokers who, according to analysts, backed his coming to power in 2018.

Pakistan’s most popular politician has been embroiled in dozens of court cases which he says are fabricated to nullify the PTI and prevent him from contesting elections due this fall.

In the days following the protests, more than a dozen of its top leaders were repeatedly arrested and released on allegations of inciting violence.

At press conferences after his release, some of his closest aides condemned the violence and announced that they were separating from Khan.

“They put everyone in jail,” complained Khan in a speech. “If you say the magic words, ‘We are no longer at PTI,’ then you will be released.”

Thousands of grassroots supporters have also been arrested under the anti-terrorism law.

At Khan’s power base in the eastern city of Lahore, a popular PTI supporter said her son was arrested after peacefully protesting.

“It was clear he had been beaten and was visibly scared,” the housewife told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“He hasn’t set foot outside the house since. He received calls from unknown numbers telling him he was being watched.”

Amnesty International said “overly broad and vague anti-terrorism provisions” are being used and “a veil of fear hangs over Khan’s supporters following the arbitrary arrests of numerous opposition leaders”.

“It’s a familiar story. A political party, thinking it could take on the country’s all-powerful establishment, crosses a red line and quickly finds itself losing a ruthless, one-sided war of attrition,” said said an editorial in the Dawn newspaper. .

“The only way out is to do exactly as you’re told.”

Censorship Journalists in Karachi told AFP they were receiving streams of briefings from the army’s public relations branch targeting Khan’s reputation.

“We get a lot of slanderous news from ‘big brothers’ on WhatsApp, which is supposed to be confidential and we are obligated to broadcast without any attribution,” a TV reporter said on condition of anonymity, using an understatement for the army. .

Another TV reporter said reports used to be sent to them once or twice a week, but the frequency has now increased to five or six times a day.

“We observe self-censorship voluntarily to avoid any harm,” admitted another journalist.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Amnesty International, prominent pro-PTI reporter Imran Riaz Khan has been missing since his abduction by military intelligence two weeks ago.

The media has been saturated with pro-army content since Khan’s arrest, including a hastily announced “Martyrs’ Day” on Thursday, where children covered the graves of slain soldiers with petals and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Khan an insurgent against law and order.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, said it was “not surprising that the military wanted to apply a public relations blitz.”

“He suffered significant blows to his popularity and even his credibility because of Khan’s anti-army stories,” he added.

– Fight against the courts – Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has openly criticized the Supreme Court after it ruled Khan’s arrest on corruption charges illegal and ordered his release, calling it a “burial of justice”.

Supreme Court lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, a member of Khan’s legal team, said the judiciary faced an “extraordinary situation”.

“Police behavior, delaying tactics and other legal complications purposely created by the authorities are an obstacle to speedy justice,” he told AFP.

The government has meanwhile approved the use of military tribunals to try protesters accused of damaging military or public buildings during the riots – a power last used to try civilians suspected of militancy.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was “the consequences of Mr Khan’s actions”.

“I believe that if the authority of the state is established, if the law takes its course, we can work for political stability,” he told AFP earlier this week.

As simultaneous confrontations unfold between Khan and the army chief, and the government and the judiciary, the former chief becomes increasingly isolated.

“My final view is that senior civilian and military leaders seem to be in full agreement with this goal of completely dismantling the PTI,” analyst Kugelman said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/pakistan-establishment-closes-ranks-in-crackdown-on-imran-khan/articleshow/100547714.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos