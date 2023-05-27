Politics
Furious Boris Johnson slams covid rule-breaking allegations as rubbish in airport interview
A pissed off Boris Johnson has slammed suggestions he may have been involved in further rule breaks during the pandemic as utter nonsense.
The former prime minister would not say who he thinks is trying to stitch him up, having previously claimed he appeared to be the victim of a politically motivated conspiracy.
But he claimed the Cabinet Office’s decision to hand over his official diary entries during the pandemic to police without first interviewing them with him was ludicrous.
No 10 and the Cabinet Office are adamant ministers were not involved when Whitehall officials raised their concerns with the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.
The entries revealed visits by friends of Mr Johnson to Checkers, the Prime Ministers’ campaign estate and events in Downing Street during the pandemic.
The new information is said to have come to light during a review by taxpayer-funded lawyers ahead of the Covid public inquiry.
Mr Johnson was flying to Washington DC on Friday as part of his trip to the US, where he is speaking about the war in Ukraine, when he was approached by a Sky News reporter to ask about the revelations .
You want my honest perspective, I think this is all complete nonsense, he said.
Asked what the entries show, he replied: They just record the events of my day.
Mr Johnson had previously been fined for attending a rally in Downing Street to mark his birthday in June 2020, one of a series of political crises which ultimately led to the end of his term as Prime Minister .
This whole thing is a bunch of nonsense from start to finish I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are being picked out and handed over to the police, to the Privileges Committee without anyone even having the good sense to basis for asking me what these entries referred to, he said.
When asked if he believed Mr Sunak was trying to stitch it up, he replied: I just think that’s totally absurd and bizarre. There are tens of thousands of entries in the Prime Minister’s diary. None of them are a violation of the rules during Covid.
Mr Johnson suggested that none of the entries in question relate to times when the country was in lockdown, but to times when other restrictions were in place.
He added: For reasons that someone somewhere thinks it’s reasonable to do, I don’t.
The Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the partygate scandal, has also been told of the new information.
The fallout adds to the problems facing Mr Sunak, who received a fixed sentence alongside Mr Johnson at the June 2020 event and is now facing unrest from elders allies of prime ministers.
Mr Sunak certainly did not retire on grace and favor in breach of coronavirus rules when he was chancellor during the pandemic, his press officer has said.
The Prime Minister did not discuss the controversy with his predecessor, said the spokesperson.
Mr Johnson, in a letter to the chairman of the Covid Inquiry, said he was severing ties with taxpayer-funded lawyers representing him.
It is understood he has lost faith in the Cabinet Office.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said earlier on Friday that the public was fed up with stories about the former prime minister.
These are deeply personal things and growing revelations about Boris Johnson I think only add to that feeling of pain and people are fed up, he said.
I think there are now questions about why these allegations were not published before, all these allegations.
