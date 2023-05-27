Trump employees moved Mar-a-Lago boxes a day before FBI came for documents





Two members of Donald Trump’s staff moved boxes just before a prosecutor and FBI agents went to his home in Mar-a-Lago to retrieve classified documents under subpoena in June last year , which federal investigators now consider evidence of potential criminal obstruction, sources familiar with the matter told the Washington Post.

The boxes were moved to the storage area on June 2, 2022, a day before Jay Bratt, a senior Justice Department attorney, arrived at the club with two FBI agents to retrieve the materials, the sources said. .

John Irving, an attorney for one of Trump’s two employees, said his client didn’t know what the contents of the boxes were and was simply trying to help Trump’s aide, Walt Nauta, while he moved boxes. boxes.

“He was seen on Mar-a-Lago security video assisting Walt Nauta in moving boxes into a storage area on June 2, 2022. My client saw Mr. Nauta moving the boxes and getting volunteered to help,” Irving said, adding that the staff member helped Nauta load an SUV “when former President Trump left for Bedminster for the summer.”

Irving said the employee had “no reason to believe helping to move boxes was at all meaningful” and cooperated with the government. Other people close to the investigation confirmed the role of the staff member and said authorities questioned him on several occasions.

People familiar with the matter also alleged that Trump and his aides held a “dress rehearsal” to move the documents before receiving the subpoena in May. They added that the Justice Department found evidence that Trump sometimes kept classified documents out in the open in his office and showed them to other people.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Together, writes the Post, these revelations suggest a wider range of possible obstruction cases under investigation than previously reported and extend the timeline of these events to a period that extends before the May 2022 Grand Jury Summons and After August 8. , 2022, FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.

The new information could mark a crucial turning point in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents, following reports that Trump’s lawyers detailed his potential defense and asked a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland. These actions suggest Trump’s legal team believes a possible indictment is just around the corner, and some media outlets have suggested it could come shortly after the Memorial Day holiday.

Trump’s legal woes, however, are not limited to the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Smith is also investigating the former president for his attempts to obstruct the 2020 election results and his incitement of the January 6 insurrection, while a Georgia district attorney questions the former president on other matters. related to elections.

Trump also faces a recent 34-count criminal indictment for falsifying business records and a civil lawsuit alleging fraud by New York Attorney General Letitia James against his family business. He denied wrongdoing in each case.

“This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump, concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people from sending him back to the White House,” the doorman said. word of Trump, Steven Cheung, in a statement. “Just like all the other bogus hoaxes launched against President Trump, this corrupt effort will also fail.”

“During the negotiations for the return of the documents, President Trump said to the senior DOJ official, ‘Anything you need from us, let us know,'” Cheung added. “The fact that the DOJ rejected this offer of cooperation and raided Mar-a-Lago proves that the Biden regime has weaponized the DOJ and the FBI.”

Justice Department officials said they only carried out the search after several months of unsuccessful efforts to recover Mar-a-Lago’s documents.

Trump has tried to justify his handling of classified documents since leaving office, according to CBS News, falsely claiming that presidents have the power to declassify documents “even on second thought.”

“I was there and I took what I took and it was declassified,” Trump told anchor Kaitlin Collins on CNN’s controversial town hall show earlier this month.

Learn more

about the Mar-a-Lago documents case

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/05/26/workers-moved-mar-a-lago-boxes-one-day-before-fbi-came-for-documents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos