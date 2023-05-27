





Addressing the eighth meeting of the Board of Governors of the NITI Ayog in the nation’s capital, PM Fashion also urged states to make fiscally prudent decisions that are capable of delivering programs that meet the aspirations of the people.

Briefing the media on the deliberations of the meeting, CEO of NITI Aayog, BVR Subrahmanyam said that 11 chief ministers did not attend the Board of Governors meeting.

It was also the first official meeting at the newly built convention center at Pragati Maidan which later this year will host the G20 summit.

In his address to the Governing Council, the Prime Minister said that combining the state and district vision with the national vision is key to achieving Vikasit Bharat’s goal by 2047.

“During the #8thGCM of #NITIAayog, Prime Minister @narendramodi said that when states grow, India grows. He also stressed the importance of evolving a common vision to achieve a #VikasitBharat @ 2047,” NITI Aayog said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister also urged states to take fiscally prudent decisions that would make them financially sound and able to undertake programs for the welfare of citizens.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi has urged states to make fiscally prudent decisions in order to become fiscally sound and able to deliver programs that meet citizens’ dreams,” Aayog said in another tweet.

The eighth board meeting of NITI Aayog deliberated on several issues including health, skills development, women empowerment and infrastructure development with the aim of making India a developed nation of 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Niramala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal and senior ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, among others, attended the meeting.

The chief ministers of West Bengal, Punjab and Delhi boycotted the meeting. A total of 11 chief ministers did not attend the meeting for various reasons.

Supreme AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and announced the boycott of the NITI Aayog meeting over the Center’s recent order and accused ‘cooperative federalism’ in the country of being turned into a ‘joke’.

AAP-led Punjab Chief Minister Bhagawant Mann had also said he was boycotting Niti Aayog’s meeting.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in 2019 skipped Niti Aayog’s meeting, saying the think tank had no power and the meetings were “unsuccessful”.

Generally, the full council meeting is held every year and last year it was held under Modi’s chairmanship on August 7. The board meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

