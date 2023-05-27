Donald Trump shows off his skills at the LIV golf tournament held at his club





Donald Trump teeed off at the LIV GolfProAm tournament at Trump National in Virginia on Thursday as he prepares for the 2024 presidential election. He wore his infamous “MAGA” red hat while attending the event.

Trump, 76, showed his skills on the course at LIV Golf DC and didn’t hold back when discussing the controversial new league.

Jena Sims’ hilarious viral TikTok after hubby Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship win

“I think the (PGA) Tour made a major mistake playing games,” Trump said. “They have unlimited money, and they love it. And it’s been great publicity for Saudi Arabia.”

The United States Department of Justice reportedly stepped up its investigation into how Trump handled classified documents while he was POTUS.

As part of the investigation, the DOJ subpoenaed the Trump Organization over records regarding its ties to Saudi-backed LIV Golf, according to The New York Times.

Donald Trump bad for LIV Golf?

While many praised Trump’s appearance at LIV Golf DC, others wondered if his involvement would hurt the startup frontman’s already damaged image.

Critics believe Americans will be put off by the idea of ​​Trump being part of LIV Golf, but others argue that golf fans have already made up their minds one way or another, so his participation doesn’t matter. is not relevant.

The tournament continues for day two on Saturday with Harold Varner III at the top of the standings.

Brooks Koepka, fresh off a 2023 PGA Championship win, is currently tied for 28th.

