By meeting Prabowo at the palace, Jokowi wants to eliminate Anies in the presidential election of 2024?









Director of the PoliEco Digital Insights Institute (PEDAS), Anthony Leong, believes that the Jokowi meeting is linked to the elimination of Anies Baswedan as the presidential candidate of the Unity Change Coalition. Jokowi, said Anthony Leong, wants to make sure the 2024 presidential candidate is his endorsement. So far, Jokowi seems to have stabilized the two candidates, namely Ganjar and Prabowo. The objective is to get rid of Anies in the second round.



“The second scenario is to create a duo for these candidates, either Ganjar-Prabowo or Prabowo-Ganjar, this is still being woven into political communication,” Anthony’s analysis said on Friday (26 /5). According to Anthony, Prabowo currently has the upper hand and has the opportunity to shore up other parties as a number of surveys have also won him over. “The political wind and the momentum are now in Prabowo Subianto. We will see some of the momentum going forward and how his cawapres are also a winning factor,” Anthony said. However, Anthony recalled that the position of the cawapres must have an electoral effect. He gave an example, the figure of Erick Thohir, who, with a number of achievements and positioning, could strengthen Prabowo’s eligibility. Apart from this, Anthony also hinted at figures like Airlangga and Cak Imin who have the power of the party machine and also have the same chance to accompany Prabowo. And Gibran’s screenplay may also attract the attention of the public. “Gibran would surely also be one of the things that would be shocking if this could happen. But the age of triggering with reference to Law 7/2017 regarding general elections is at least 40 years old,” he said. he declares. Find reliable news from the political news agency RMOL at Google News.

