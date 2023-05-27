Maha CM invokes Prime Minister’s sab par bhari speech to criticize Oppn against new Parliament | Latest India News





Eknath Shinde invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position heavy on everything speech, as Maharashtra’s chief minister slammed opposition parties for their decision to stay away from the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (right) (file photo) That the construction of this temple of democracy was completed in record time is a matter of great pride for the citizens. In 2019 (December 2020), its foundation stone was laid by Modi i, and it opens in 2023, ideally everyone should participate (when it opens), Shinde said, according to ANI. There are, however, some people who will always blindly oppose anything the Prime Minister does, the Maharashtra CM added. But the public can see what is happening. Those who oppose it will learn a lesson from the people. The opposition is afraid and therefore leagues against Modi i. It has become a case of Ek Modi sab ko bhari (Modi alone faces all opposition), he remarked. Shinde, who leads his Shiv Sena faction, which rules Maharashtra in an alliance with the prime minister’s BJP, will attend ceremony. Sena’s Shinde faction is also part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). No less than 21 opposition parties, including Congress and its ally, the Shiv Sena (UBT), the other half of what was, until June 2022, a unified Shiv Sena, are boycotting the inauguration. According to them, it is because President Draupadi Murmu was disrespected by the Narendra Modi government because despite being the head of state, she was not invited to inaugurate the new parliament. The BJP rejected the charge of disrespecting the president. On the other hand, up to 25 parties, including several non-NDAs, have confirmed their participation.

