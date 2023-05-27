Nearly half of voters rule out backing Biden, Trump





With just over 17 months to go before the 2024 presidential election, voters have a better idea of ​​which candidates they absolutely won’t vote for than who they will support, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.

The poll, released Thursday, asked voters how likely they would support a particular candidate in three hypothetical general election showdowns. All three scenarios included President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. Respondents were asked about Biden facing former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former Vice President Mike Pence, all Republicans.

The purpose of the survey was to gauge each candidate’s floor and ceiling.

Negative opinion can be hard to change, and when it does, it tends to go in the wrong direction for the candidate, said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. That’s not to say those views won’t change over the next year and a half, but these results show just how few voters really stand to gain in our hyper-partisan political environment.

Just under half of voters, 46% to 48%, said they would definitely not vote for Biden in any of the three matchups, and an additional 7% to 8% said they were unlikely to vote for him. Past President.

Thirty-two percent said they would definitely support and 13% said they would likely support Biden against Trump. Support for Biden was similar in a DeSantis game with 31% definitely voting for the current president, 12% likely voting for him.

The percentage of the electorate already excluding Trump is about the same, according to the poll. Forty-six percent of those polled said they would definitely not vote for Trump if he took on Biden, and an additional 8% said they were unlikely to support the former president.

Twenty-nine percent said they would definitely vote for Trump, and another 12% said they probably would.

Fewer poll participants said they would rule out voting for DeSantis or Pence, though the two Republicans trail Trump and Biden when it comes to ardent supporters.

Forty-one percent said they definitely wouldn’t vote for DeSantis over Biden and 11% said they probably wouldn’t while 26% said they would definitely support the Governor of Florida and 16% said they probably would.

Thirty-six percent ruled out supporting Pence against Biden, and 18% said they were unlikely to vote for him. Eighteen percent said they would definitely support Pence, and 22% said they probably would.

Looking strictly at definite and probable support, Biden outperformed his hypothetical opponent in all three scenarios: 45% to 41% against Trump, 43% to 42% against DeSantis, and 42% to 40% against Pence.

