Detak Banten – Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo set to complete Joko Widodo’s program





Detakbanten.com, The arrival of PDI Perjuangan presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo was welcomed by thousands of PDI cadres and Ganjar volunteers.

Ganjar Pranowo came to Banten at PDI Perjuangan DPD office, Ciracas, Serang City as part of the consolidation of PDI Perjuangan to win the 2023 presidential election. Future PDIP party presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo said the consolidation can strengthen party cadres and prepare all PDIP cadres in Banten to experience a common democratic party in the 2024 elections. “Alhamdulillah, because we have reached the branches, we are ready for the democratic party in the 2024 elections,” Ganjar Pranowo told reporters, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Ganjar Pranowo continued that he would inflame the enthusiasm of the PDIP cadres, including his friends in the Banten Legislative Council. “Alhamdulillah, we have agreed to work together to strengthen each other above all else,” he explained. Then, Ganjar Pranowo said again, of course, the work that needs to be prepared is several programs in Banten, currently the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who has led programs such as the toll road. “There are already play-offs and other things that are not finished, they have to be finished. So when I talk a lot with Pak Jokowi, he talks about how the multi-point programs are, they have to be finished”, a- he declared. At the end of the interview, Ganjar Pranowo admitted that if he is elected president in 2024 in the 2024 elections, he will complement the programs of Joko Widodo. So it is not only the result, he continued, that roads are built, bridges are built and dams are built, but also pay attention to the result. “To increase the existing Edid value, so that it is beneficial to society. Third, how do we read the voice of Gen Z. It turns out that Gen Z cares enough about politics,” he said. he explains. “What they want is to be welcomed, to be heard and of course it is the duty of friends to listen to these bands,” he continued. “Waiting for what will be scheduled, what will be done later is what they want. They are quite numerous to vote. Regarding the potential for Gen Z eligibility, I asked them to try to listen to what was really in them, it turns out that they were the ones who said I was a dancer and another student,” Ganjar Pranowo said.

