Boris Johnson: Covid rule breach claims load of nonsense

B Oris Johnson has called suggestions that he may have been involved in further rule violations during the charging pandemic utter nonsense.

The former prime minister categorically denied gatherings at Checkers broke Covid rules when asked as he landed in the US.

He also insisted that the Cabinet Office’s decision to hand over its official diary entries during the pandemic to the police without first interviewing them with him was ridiculous.

Speaking for the first time on the latest claims, he told Sky News: This is all a bunch of nonsense from start to finish.

I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary would be handpicked and turned over to the police, to the privileges committee without even anyone having the basic common sense to ask me what those entries were referring to.

On Tuesday it emerged that Mr Johnson had been referred to the police after Cabinet Office lawyers uncovered evidence of the new meetings, which are believed to include former Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, TV presenter Kate Garraway and his family and friends.

No10 said ministers were not involved in the decision to forward concerns about the events at Checkers and Downing Street to the police following a review of its official journal.

Pressed whether the entries showed him mingling with friends, Mr Johnson insisted that is absolutely not what these diary entries show.

He said: I just think it’s totally absurd and bizarre that there are tens of thousands of entries in the Prime Minister’s diary. I have never seen these things before.

I walked through it. None of them are a breach of the rules during Covid, they weren’t during lockdown.

This was during other times of restrictions. None of them are a violation of the rules. None of them involve socialization. This is total nonsense.

His team previously said attempts were being made to stitch him up and all meetings were legal.

Mr Johnson has since sacked the Cabinet Office legal team responsible for representing him in the official Covid inquiry and has appointed new lawyers.

They are now said to have presented his legal defense to the police and the Privileges Committee.

A spokesman for the committee said it had received new evidence and had written to the former Prime Minister for a response, adding: The committee will consider this evidence and Mr Johnson’s response when deciding consideration of its final report. The committee is making rapid progress in its investigation.

The separate Covid inquiry also demanded to see diary entries and WhatsApp messages relating to all Downing Street parties.

Mr Johnson was flying to Washington DC on Friday as part of his trip to the US, where he is speaking about the war in Ukraine, when he was approached by a Sky News reporter to ask about the revelations .

You want my honest perspective, I think this is all complete nonsense, he said.

Asked what the entries show, he replied: They just record the events of my day.

Mr Johnson had previously been fined for attending a rally in Downing Street to mark his birthday in June 2020, one of a series of political crises which ultimately led to the end of his term as Prime Minister .

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said earlier on Friday that the public was fed up with stories about the former prime minister.

These are deeply personal things and growing revelations about Boris Johnson I think only add to that feeling of pain and people are fed up, he said.

I think there are now questions about why these allegations were not published before, all these allegations.