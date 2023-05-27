Maryam Nawaz declares ‘game over’ for Imran Khan as part of PTI senior member desert





Maryam Nawaz, vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) party, sent a strong message to Imran Khan. Nawaz, the 49-year-old daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, told Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, that “it’s game over” for him. The statement came in the wake of a large exodus of senior PTI members, signaling growing dissatisfaction with Khan’s leadership.

Speaking at a convention in Punjab province on Friday, Nawaz referred to the recent events of May 9 when Khan was arrested. She pointed out that the ensuing violent protests, which engulfed the entire nation, led to widespread chaos and unrest in the country.

Maryam Nawaz, the 49-year-old daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, underscored the seriousness of the situation by saying that Khan’s party saw a mass departure of more than 70 lawyers and leaders following the chaos of 9 may. Prominent PTI figures including General Secretary Asad Umar, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari have resigned from their posts.

Taking a dig at the PTI on the departure of its leaders, Maryam Nawaz sarcastically remarked that there seemed to be a long line of people leaving the party. The exodus of PTI leaders began when security forces launched a crackdown on the party following attacks on civilian and military institutions.

Expressing her criticism of Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz wondered how people could trust a leader she described as a ‘jackal’. She alluded to the fact that prominent members of the PTI had exposed Khan’s alleged role as the mastermind behind the May 9 incidents, further undermining her credibility.

Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the PML-N, accused Imran Khan of orchestrating the “terrorism” that took place on May 9. As Khan workers were tried in terrorism courts, she criticized her own behavior during the legal proceedings. Referring to Khan’s court appearance with his wife, Bushra Bibi, covered in sheets, Maryam Nawaz pointed to the discrepancy in how Khan used women as shields while exposing others to potential harm. It should be noted that Khan and his wife were covered in white sheets when they arrived at the High Court in Lahore on May 15 for the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Maryam Nawaz further claimed that the May 9 incident amounted to an “attack on the Pakistani army”. She alleged that the former prime minister was aided by his “enablers” in carrying out these actions.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the High Court premises in Islamabad. In response to Khan’s detention, members of his party vandalized several military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. Amazingly, the crowd even stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, an unprecedented act.

Clashes between protesters and security personnel left 10 people dead, although Khan’s party said 40 of its workers lost their lives to security force fire. Subsequently, thousands of Khan’s supporters were arrested following the violence, which the influential military described as a “dark day” in the country’s history.

