Erdogan pays tribute to Islamic idol Adnan Menderes ahead of Turkey vote – Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays tribute on Saturday to his executed Islamist predecessor in an attempt to rally his conservative base on the eve of a historic second round.
Erdogan’s visit to the Adnan Menderes Mausoleum in Istanbul brings him back to the man he quoted when he called for a snap election on May 14 in a bid to claw his way into a third decade of rule without previous.
Menderes was tried and hanged a year after the military staged a coup in 1960 to put Turkey back on a more secular path.
Erdogan survived an attempted coup against his own government in 2016.
The 69-year-old told supporters in January that he wanted to continue Menderess’ fight for religious rights and nationalist causes in the officially secular but predominantly Muslim republic of 85 million.
Erdogan paid an equally symbolic visit to Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia mosque on the eve of the first round.
His conversion of the former seat of Eastern Christianity into a mosque in 2020 further elevated his hero status among the poorer and more rural voters who have helped him stay in power since 2003.
Erdogan ended up beating secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu by almost five percentage points two weeks ago.
But his failure to pass the 50% threshold set up Turkey’s first run-off election and underscored the gradual decline in support for its longest-serving leader.
They are afraid
Kilicdaroglu has focused his campaign on more immediate concerns as he attempts to come from behind and return power to the secular party that has ruled Turkey for most of the 20th century.
He used a late-night TV interview on Friday to accuse Erdogan’s government of unfairly blocking his mass text messages to voters.
They are afraid of us, says the 74-year-old former civil servant.
The episode highlights what opposition supporters, many of whom are secular liberals who live in big cities like Istanbul and Izmir, have been saying for years.
While polls in Turkey were deemed free on election day, observers say they were hardly fair.
The elections were competitive but still limited, the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observation missions, Michael Georg Link, said after the first round.
The criminalization of certain political forces, including the detention of several opposition politicians, has prevented full political pluralism and hampered the right of individuals to stand for election, Link said.
Create fake news
Erdogan’s first decade in power was characterized by strong economic growth and warm relations with Western powers that elevated his global status and domestic support.
His second began with a corruption scandal and quickly turned into political repression and years of economic turmoil that erased many of the early gains.
Erdogan’s consolidation of power included an almost complete monopolization of the media by the government and its business allies.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) estimated that Erdogan received 60 times more airtime on the TR Haber state broadcaster as Kilicdaroglu in April.
They took control of all institutions, Kilicdaroglu said in his TV interview. We must rebuild this state. Erdogan used his own TV interview on Friday to attack Western coverage of the election.
The Western media have focused all their attention on us. They are more interested in the elections in Turkey than in their own country, Erdogan said. But they still create fake news.
Economic peril
The vote is accompanied by growing concern over the fate of the turkeys besieged lira and the stability of its banks.
Erdogan forced the central bank to act on his unconventional theory that lower interest rates lower inflation.
Exactly the opposite happened.
Turkey’s annual inflation rate hit 85% last year as the lira entered a brief free fall.
The lira has remained remarkably stable during the campaign period, a sign that the government is investing considerable sums in market interventions.
Central banks’ net foreign currency holdings, a key measure of financial health, fell into negative territory for the first time since 2002.
Economists believe that the Erdogan government will have to reverse the trend and raise rates sharply or stop supporting the lira if it wants to avoid a full-fledged crisis after the vote.
If Kilicdaroglu wins, he would immediately implement a more austere monetary policy than Erdogan’s, investment firms Moneyfarm Giorgio Broggi said.
