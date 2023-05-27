Donald Trump’s niece sees strange similarity between 2016 and today: ‘We’re at a potential point of no return’





Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has shared her thoughts on her uncle’s 2016 election victory and how things are changing as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

Donald Trump A symptom of illness: Donald Trump’s election in 2016 was an index event, an ongoing trauma, and like a storyline of abuse, Mary Trump said in an episode of the Ken Harbaughs Burn The Boats podcast that aired Tuesday.

I have always considered it a symptom of a disease that has worked its way through the body politic for decades, said Mary Trump, a psychologist.

She noted that her uncle had come to openly demonstrate what the Republican Party had always stood for. I don’t think he changed the party, he just revealed it, she added.

The disease has metastasized now, Mary Trump said. The 20 million votes Donald Trump received in 2020, according to his niece, are “a shame that this country will never die”.

This country will never live by putting him in the White House in the first place. And the fact that more people voted for him in 2020, she said.

We’re at breaking point: Mary Trump also slammed CNN for providing Donald Trump with a platform to be heard from earlier this month. When huge news outlets like CNN decided to put the thumbs up on top of that, they were potentially at a point of no return, said podcast host Mary Trump Show.

Were definitely at breaking point. And to find out not only that they had agreed to do it, but that they had approached Donald, so he had all the bargaining power, she said.

Mary Trump also said her uncle got what he wanted, the right format, the right kind of moderator and an audience of followers who voted for him.

I mean, it was literally a rally on a CNN set, Mary Trump said.

Donald Trump is receiving the same free publicity as in 2016, she said, adding that it started with his indictment, during which there were seemingly endless footage of his comings and goings.

“The problem is that things are worse now, which shocks the system,” she said.

