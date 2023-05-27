IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report | cricket.one

CSK beat GT in Qualifying 1 [Source: AP]

In a highly anticipated clash, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will meet in the IPL 2023 Finals. Both teams played exceptional cricket to outclass the other eight teams and seal their place in the finals. .

Chennai Super Kings recorded a 15 point win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to become the first team to advance to the finals. Battling first, CSK posted a tough 172 points, courtesy of Devon Conway’s spectacular half-century. In response, the Titans only managed 157, despite the valiant efforts of Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.

However, the scenario will be different this time as the surface in Ahmedabad will not be similar to Chennai. As the two teams prepare to face each other, let’s see how the field is likely to perform in this game.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Field Report

The surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has favored hitters considerably in IPL 2023. It will be flatter, with occasional help for spinners. The average run rate reads 8.37indicating the suitability of the trails for the stick.

Seam movement will be minimal and leaders will need to mix it up and use variations to be successful on site. Additionally, with short square limits on offer, we expect a high-scoring thriller in the finale.

Therefore, both teams are hoping their hitters will step up in order to emerge triumphant from this ultimate showdown.