Politics
The United States must seize the opportunity to stabilize relations with China
The author is a professor at Georgetown University and served on the staff of the United States National Security Council from 2009 to 2015.
A new phase of US-China strategic competition could begin. After months of acrimony and stasis, contacts between the two countries are finally resuming. The challenge for Washington and Beijing is to capitalize on this moment to produce a lasting basis for stable relations. The future of global stability and prosperity depends on it.
This week, the new US ambassador to China arrived after a long vacancy. China’s Commerce Minister also traveled to Washington, the first senior official to visit since 2020. More importantly, this month US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, relaunching the frozen dialogue since spring. This could become the most important bilateral channel for discussions.
More high-level interactions are to come. Several US cabinet officials are likely to visit Beijing, likely culminating in a visit by Xi Jinping to San Francisco for the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit.
All of this has created a window of opportunity to put the relationship on a more stable trajectory, or at least less prone to accidents, miscalculations or crises. The opening is small and fragile, but done right could produce a more predictable, resilient, and productive relationship. Both parties are signaling that they want more stability or at least less volatility and friction. But everyone wants it for different reasons, and it is not certain that these points of view can be reconciled.
Washington wants dialogue and risk reduction, amid new policies of competition and pushback. By contrast, China wants to reduce the constant strategic pressure it faces from the United States and its allies, while continuing to circumvent global rules and norms in its favor. The next few months will be a process of discovering or not finding a new normal, a kind of strategic balance.
It comes at a critical time. This is Bidens’ last chance before the 2024 election momentum consumes Washington. The United States and its allies are in the early stages of a new kind of strategic competition, unprecedented in modern international affairs. It’s geopolitics unknown land for everyone.
So how should policy makers best use this opportunity? First, American leaders and their counterparts in Europe and Asia must proceed with a clear understanding of the moment. Xis China is capable, ambitious and confident, but also frustrated and insecure. Xi now believes China is locked in a long-term geopolitical and ideological competition with the global West, which he sees as a major threat to internal and external security. His views are hardening, reflected in his rare public statement in March that US-led Western countries have implemented all-out containment, encirclement and repression against us.
Thus, Washington and Beijing are constantly testing each other’s borders, as their competition becomes militarized, globalized, and nuclear weapons come to the fore. Xi’s tolerance for risk and friction is increasing. And the relationship has few mechanisms to manage such complexity.
This new phase is not relaxation, far from it. It’s more of a reconnection. Both sides need to rebuild the basic communication channels. Washington and its partners must figure out how to talk to Xi’s new cohort of technocrats, securocrats and ideologues. This is fraught with risk. As dialogue resumes, the focus on improving relations could become an end in itself rather than a means to advance US interests. It’s a dynamic that Beijing uses skillfully to play time and advantage.
Second, Washington must have a game plan for all interactions, culminating in a possible visit by Xi. Washington and Beijing should try to agree on an infrastructure for sustained dialogue, establish a modest agenda focused on the issues that matter most, and try to iron out a few small issues. They could start by increasing direct flights and solving exit bans; bigger challenges include China’s policies toward North Korea and Iran, and Beijing’s contributions to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Third, Washington must proceed with clear objectives. These should include reducing China’s misperception of US intentions, clarifying US policy (especially on Taiwan), stabilizing the most volatile types of competition, and boosting cooperation on common issues. . The United States must then measure success or failure and adjust its policy accordingly.
Sustained conversations on Ukraine, North Korea, Iran, global macroeconomic and financial stability, especially emerging market debt, are long overdue. An American openness to a constructive Chinese role on all these issues is worth exploring.
Fourth, both sides must be pragmatic and have modest ambitions. Reigniting Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan and the balloon incident will only incite recriminations.
The US-Soviet Cold War is a tempting but insufficient point of reference for understanding the nature of US-China relations today. But even the Cold War had its phases and moments of change, most notably the Cuban Missile Crisis. For US-China relations, such a moment may be near. It would be a tragedy to waste it, for fear of repeating such a dangerous past.
