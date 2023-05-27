Politics
CSK vs GT, IPL Final 2023: Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report & Weather Forecast
Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK come into the game with their ninth win of the season, while Hardik Pandya-led GT are coming off their eleventh win of the campaign. CSK, which has a No Result, won 9 of 15, while GT won 11 of 16.
CSK and GT will be keen to continue their winning streak and clinch the title when they meet for the third time this season and the second time at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which will host its ninth game of the season. GT have won five and lost three so far at home.
GT opened their season with a 6 wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home but suffered a couple of 3 wicket defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals before a 55 run win over Mumbai Indians.
CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023: Head to Head, Stats, Record at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
The defending champions, however, suffered another 5-point loss to Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring home thriller before bouncing back against Lucknow Super Giants by 56 points followed by a 34-point win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In the most recent match, the Titans set the highest IPL total at the venue and sealed a 62-point win over record champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 26.
Ahead of the CSK vs GT 2023 final meeting at Narendra Modi Stadium, we take a look at the field report and the weather forecast for the day as some parts of the country received summer showers.
Weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28
Starts on a cloudy, humid day with a high temperature of 39oh C. But, there is a risk of thunderstorms around 6pm IST, 9pm IST and 11pm IST. So, the weather could play spoilsport in Sunday’s final game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
IPL Final 2023: What happens if the CSK vs GT title showdown is canceled due to rain?
Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report
Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting friendly so far but has provided some help for new bowlers. The average first-at-bat in IPL at the site is 171 and second-at-bat is 156. In 2023, however, the average first-at-bat is 193.
Of the eight matches held at the venue in the 2023 season, the pursuit teams have won three times, while the defense team have won five matches. The site has seen high profile competitions this season.
CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya – Players who can clear stages in IPL 2023 Finals
GT chased a 179 goal set by CSK with 4 balls to spare, while KKR completed a 205 chase against GT, followed by RR completing a 178 chase. However, GT defended 207 against MI, who could only reach 152.
In Game 5 GT struggled to chase a meager 131 against DC, but in the next game the hosts scored the highest tally at the venue setting a target of 228 for LSG and then limited the visitors at 171. In Game 7, GT defended 188 against SRH.
In the most recent game, GT rolled over Gill’s hundred to set up a goal of 234 before Mohit Sharma’s fife beat Mumbai Indians for 171. Suryakumar Yadav also scored a fighting fifty for MI in a lost cause.
CSK vs GT IPL Final Record And Stats: How have the 2023 finalists fared in previous summit clashes?
According to the site’s history, pursuit teams and first-beating teams have the same kind of success. However, with the last five games ending in favor of the team batting first and the final pressure, the skipper may choose to strike first.
IPL Results 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
