It is difficult for RI to be a developed country, Minister Jokowi explains the reasons

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesia has been trapped in the middle-income category for 29 years middle income trap. Indonesia’s economic growth is still stagnant, growing at around 5%.

Minister of National Development Planning (NDP)/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa said that one of the conditions for Indonesia to escape the trap is for economic growth to be in the range of 6-7% per year .

“Our economic progress is pretty good, good, but what can we do to our economy for 29 years? middle income trap“, said Suharso at the Indonesian Festival of Digital Economy and Finance in Jakarta, quoted Saturday (27/5/2023).

ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content

As we know, President Joko Widodo is currently targeting Indonesia to become a developed country in 2045 and escape this trap with an average growth of 7 to 8%.

To achieve high growth, Suharso said Indonesia needs to encourage massive digitalization and encourage the development of a green economy.

Previously, on another occasion, Suharso had also explained the reasons why Indonesia had been trapped for a long time and had not acted effectively to stimulate growth, as the productivity factor of each worker tended to decline.

“If you look at the levels productivity per worker in Indonesia is still low compared to other industrialized countries,” Suharso said.

On the other hand, he sees the inequality that is happening, as there are 20 provinces in Indonesia that are still below the level lower middle income, whose income is less than US$4,200 per capita. Like those in Banten, Yogyakarta Special Region, West Java and Central Java. Apart from Java Island, such as Riau, North Kalimantan, Jambi, Central Kalimantan, South Sumatra and East Java.

“Meanwhile, Jakarta has achieved high incomes including in East Kalimantan. We can verify this from the general allocation funds received by provinces, districts and cities,” Suharso said.

Pictured: Workers using heavy equipment loading and unloading Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) or trains for the Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Rail Project (KCJB) which arrived at Tanjung Priok Port on Friday (2/8/2022 ). (CNBC Indonesia/Andrean Kristianto)

Workers using heavy equipment unload Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) or trains for the Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Rail Project (KCJB) which arrive at Tanjung Priok Port, Friday (2/8/2022). (CNBC Indonesia/Andrean Kristianto) Pictured: Workers using heavy equipment loading and unloading Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) or trains for the Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Rail Project (KCJB) which arrived at Tanjung Priok Port on Friday (2/8/2022 ). (CNBC Indonesia/Andrean Kristianto)Workers using heavy equipment unload Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) or trains for the Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Rail Project (KCJB) which arrive at Tanjung Priok Port, Friday (2/8/2022). (CNBC Indonesia/Andrean Kristianto)

According to Suharso, Indonesia must be able to move forward to take advantage of the demographic bonus in order to avoid middle income trap.

The politician from the PPP party is an example of other countries that have used their demographic bonus extensively to get out of their low per capita income.

“For example, South Korea started with $3,530 per capita, now they have 5 years of bonuses left, but they’ve reached $35,000 per capita. We want it to be like that,” Suharso said.

When will RI escape the trap?

According to the government, Indonesia’s goal of escaping the middle-income trap should begin in 2030.

Where later the largest population of Indonesia could reach 300 million people, it is estimated that the Indonesian economy will grow up to 3 times.

“There is a goal to escape the middle income trap, which is estimated to be 2030-2032, and our GDP is estimated at US$12,000 with our population at that time reaching 300 million (people). So, our economy at that time was estimated at IDR 3 trillion, three times the economy today,” Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto was quoted as saying on Tuesday (05/09/2023).

He believed that achieving this goal required cheap energy prices, downstream manufacturing products, a skilled education sector.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo, whose term will end in 2024, sees the urgency for Indonesia to break out of the middle-income trap.

He shared this message with the general presidents of the political parties who will fight in the 2024 elections.

This was also recounted by Airlangga, General Chairman of the Golkar Party, who attended a meeting at Merdeka Palace on May 2, 2023.

“I often pass this on to the president regarding the challenges middle income trap. We have the same understanding, the six parties who met with the president today,” he said.

This clearly gives a signal that whoever the future president of Indonesia is. His biggest PR is to get this nation out of the middle class trap.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

next article Luhut Leaves a Message to the United States: Do Not Disrupt Rotary’s Economic Growth

(WHO)



