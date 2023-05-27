Politics
NITI Aayog Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chairs Board Meeting on “Viksit Bharat @ 2047: The Role of Team India” | 8 CM of the opposition, let it go
PM Modi (Image source: ET Now)
The Board of Trustees, consisting of the Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories and Union Ministers, serves as the supreme body of NITI Aayog, with the Prime Minister as Chairman.
Despite the absence of some chief ministers, the meeting saw the participation of notable leaders such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and chief ministers of Assam and Jharkhand also attended, among others.
However, notable absentees from the meeting included Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal and Supremo of Trinamool Congress, Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar and Head of Janata Dal-United, K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana and Head of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, MK Stalin , Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Chairwoman Munnetra Kazhagam also opted out of the meeting. However, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan’s chief minister, skipped the meeting citing health concerns.
