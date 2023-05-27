North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is reportedly considering running for president





Topline

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), who recently indicated he is weighing a presidential bid, will make an announcement on June 7, CNN reported Friday, adding to speculation he could join the growing field of the GOP candidates that former President Donald Trumps sees in the campaign. as more competition for its most serious challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), who recently suggested he was considering running for president, is… [+] ready to make an announcement on June 7, CNN reported, indicating that he may enter the race. (Photo by Stephen Yang/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Donald Trump: The former president maintains a strong, but early, lead in the polls despite his mounting multiple legal troubles which he has turned into a key talking point for his campaign by casting them as political witch hunts, a strategy messaging that seems to resonate with voters.

Ron DeSantis: DeSantis launched his candidacy Wednesday in a glitch-ridden announcement on Twitter, but he didn’t mention Trump until the next day when he accused him in a radio interview of veering left on Cultural Matters DeSantis is set to launch his campaign trip to the early primary states of Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire next week.

Tim Scott: The South Carolina senator, who announced his candidacy on May 22, takes a more optimistic approach than some of his rivals, relying on his Christian faith, a strategy that has led him to win the endorsement of Sen. John Thune (RS.D.), the Republican No. 2 Senates.

Doug Burgum: The governor of North Dakota, who recently told the North Dakota newspaper, the Forum, that there is certainly a desire for alternatives[toTrumpencemomentwillmakeanannouncementinFargoleJune7anotherindicationthathemightentertheracereportedCNNcitingsourcesclosetotheplans[toTrumprightnowwillmakeanannouncementinFargoonJune7anotherindicationhecouldentertheracetheplans[àTrumpencemomentferauneannonceàFargole7juinuneautreindicationqu’ilpourraitentrerdanslacoursearapportéCNNcitantdessourcesprochesdesplans[toTrumprightnowwillmakeanannouncementinFargoonJune7anotherindicationhecouldentertheraceCNNreportedcitingsourcesfamiliarwiththeplans

Asa Hutchinson: Hutchinson, who served eight years as governor of Arkansas until late last year, launched his campaign on April 26. that he should drop out of the race after being charged in New York.

Chris Sununu: The New Hampshire governor, who has taken steps for a potential race in February with the launch of a new super-PAC, told CBS on May 4 that he would make a decision in the next month or so, and has been a vocal critic of Trump, telling The View on Thursday: He won’t be the nominee, referring to Trump as the orange-haired elephant in the room.

Mike Pence: The former vice president, while traveling the country promoting his new memoir, So Help Me God, has left open the possibility of a presidential race, and also has the backing of a new super PAC, Committed to America, led by former aides to Trump critics Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, CBS reported.

Chris Christie: The former New Jersey governor and former Trump ally has repeatedly teased that he is weighing a second race for the GOP nomination after dropping out of the 2016 primary race, presenting himself as the only candidate who has the courage to confront Trump and berating DeSantis for his war with Disney.

Nikki Haley: After vowing not to run against Trump, the former South Carolina governor became her first official challenger in February, calling for a new generation of leaders in a video ad, while lamenting the abysmal record of the President Joe Bidens, but she largely avoided Trump jabs and instead focused her attacks on DeSantis, whom his campaign recently called a mini Trump. . . without the charm.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Less than a week after Haley announced her campaign, the 37-year-old investment firm executive who made Forbes’ list of America’s richest entrepreneurs under 40 in 2016 with a net worth of $600 million at the time entered the fray with a video ad in which he labels covidism, climatism and gender ideology as new secular religions, a statement that builds on this which he calls an anti-revival message detailed in his 2021 book, Woke, Inc.

Mike Pompeo: Also coming out with a new book called Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, the former secretary of state told CBS in January that he would decide on a 2024 presidential bid in the coming months.

Larry Elder: The former 2021 California gubernatorial candidate and conservative radio talk show host announced his long-term candidacy in a Fox News interview on April 20, where he told the ex-host Tucker Carlson, America is in decline.

Large number

54%. That’s the percentage of GOP voters who said they would vote for Trump in a hypothetical 2024 primary, compared to 21% who said they would vote for DeSantis, according to poll tracker FiveThirtyEights.

Key context

With nearly a year to go until the primaries, Trump remains the top front-runner despite his recent indictment in Manhattan criminal court and a Manhattan grand jury verdict that found him guilty of sexually abusing writer E. Jean. Carroll. Trump has used his various legal setbacks to rally voters and Republicans alike by portraying the various investigations against him as political blockbuster jobs. In recent months, his lead in the polls has climbed as he escalates attacks on DeSantis, taking jabs at his personality and calling him disloyal after his endorsement for DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial bid fell. widely credited with helping him win the election. The DeSantis campaign got off to a rocky start on Wednesday when its Twitter announcement was delayed by problems on the platform that owner Elon Musk blamed on an overloaded server as more than 600,000 users tuned into the discussion. DeSantis sets the stage to run on Trump’s right, pointing to the series of right-wing laws he signed as governor, including bills that ban gender-affirming care for minors, restrict the use of preferred pronouns in schools and roll back diversity and equity initiatives in public colleges.

Surprising fact

Trump’s advisers and political allies reportedly view the growing number of nominees as a boon to Trump in hopes that other contenders will lure DeSantis votes and elevate Trump to the nomination. The general thought is that Scott’s entry is another sign that there’s blood in the water for DeSantis, a Trump adviser told Politico.

Tangent

President Joe Biden officially announced his re-election campaign on April 25 in a video where he trashed MAGA extremists, but did not explicitly mention Trump or DeSantis. Polls show DeSantis and Trump barely beating Biden in hypothetical general election matchups, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average, which shows DeSantis with a 0.6-point lead and Trump with a 1.4-point lead over Biden.

