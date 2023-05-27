Encourage precise agricultural policies with the 2023 agricultural census

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Faced with the threat of a climate crisis that can disrupt food supply, the government must create precise policies in the agricultural sector to improve productivity and maintain national food security.

This is particularly important for Indonesia, given that its agricultural sector contributes significantly to the economy.

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) recorded that this sector contributed 11.77% to the national gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2023 and absorbed 29.36% of the total labor force in February 2023.

To create accurate policies in the agricultural sector, the government needs accurate, factual and up-to-date data.

Welcoming the launch of the implementation of the 2023 agricultural census, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) remarked that accurate data on the agricultural sector will be able to address various problems in the agricultural sector, such as subsidized distribution fertilizer.

For this reason, it supports the implementation of the 2023 Agricultural Census which should be able to comprehensively describe the latest situation of the national agricultural sector.

The Census of Agriculture is implemented once every 10 years based on the BPS Act No. 6 of 1997 and the Food and Agriculture Recommendation (FAO).

The agricultural census is the only data collection instrument that can produce agricultural data down to the smallest region.

The 2023 agriculture census became the seventh census conducted by Indonesia since it was first held in 1963.

Evoking the theme of “Recording Indonesian Agriculture for Food Sovereignty and Prosperity of Farmers”, the result of the 2023 agricultural census is expected to provide a valid basis for the formulation of agricultural policies.

The census to be held from June 1 to July 31, 2023 aims to capture changes in the structure of Indonesian agriculture over the past 10 years.

Census data can be used as a sampling frame for surveys that will take place between two censuses to collect more detailed agricultural statistics.

The data can be used for reference and reconciliation with existing agricultural statistics.

Detailed agricultural data

As a major activity, the 2023 Census of Agriculture includes a series of activities starting with planning, preparation, data collection, data presentation and analysis.

Data collection in the census also covers seven agricultural sub-sectors: food crops, horticulture, plantation, fishing, agriculture, forestry and agricultural services.

The data produced was in the form of the Indonesian agricultural sector, the condition of small farmers, sustainable development in agricultural indicators, agricultural geospatial statistics and agricultural management.

BPS official Margo Yuwono said the data produced also encompasses the area of ​​agricultural land by use, the production of agricultural products and the number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in agriculture.

Through the 2023 agricultural census, Yuwono noted, the government will also update the system to collect data on smallholder farmers and draw conclusions.

Previously, small farmers were measured only on the basis of land ownership of less than 0.5 hectares.

Meanwhile, in the 2023 agricultural census, the categorization of smallholder farmers is not only based on land ownership, but also on the number of livestock assets and the monthly income adjusted to their respective regions.

The 2023 Census of Agriculture will also produce data on agricultural businesses sorted by name and address.

This data should be used as a reference point to know the precise objective of government programs in the field of agriculture, such as the distribution of subsidized fertilizers.

By knowing the number of Indonesian farmers and their ages, the government also expects this to provide a clear picture of the state of regeneration of domestic farmers.

This is important, so that Indonesia can immediately take steps to anticipate the problem of aging farmers that is also facing the world.

The 2023 agricultural census had started since 2021 and the activity is expected to end in 2024.

The respondents to the census are agricultural enterprises, both individual and collective.

Synergy with the ministry and the institution

The success of the 2023 Census of Agriculture certainly requires collaboration involving different parties.

Thus, to this end, the BPS has received support from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Marine and Fisheries, as well as the Ministry of Environment and Forests to implement the agricultural census of 2023.

In its implementation, the 2023 agricultural census will also involve 190,000 enumerators spread across Indonesia.

The data produced by the census should create more accurate programs of various ministries and institutions that do not overlap.

The president also expects that in the future, the agricultural census can be carried out once every five years, so that comprehensive data related to the agricultural sector can be updated more quickly.

In response, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said he would support the step of conducting the agriculture census once every five years, so that the government can continue to have comprehensive data on the agricultural sector.

Related News: Ministry of Agriculture Task Force to Manage El Nino in June

Related News: Indonesia, South Korea sign memorandum of understanding on agriculture

Related News: Extension of fishing vessel inspections agreed at FAO meeting in Bali