Chancellor of IAIN Takengon, please translate the Quran into Gayo language which will be launched by the President





Al-Quran Translation Team in Gayo Language

Takengon (Ministry of Religion) — The process of translating the Quran into the Gayo language has been completed. The final results of the translation were submitted by the translation team to the Education and Training Research and Development team of the Ministry of Religion. Previously, a discussion took place on the results of the translation validation during a group discussion (FGD) which lasted three days in Takengon, from May 24 to 26, 2023. This activity was also followed by Acting. Bener Meriah Regent Haili Yoga and a number of SKPD leaders and Assistant 1 Setdakab Central Aceh Mursyid. IAIN Chancellor Takengon Zulkarnain said the FGD discussing the results of this validation was the final stage or finalization of the translation process where the result is the result. The next step is the launch of the translation of Al-Qur’an in the Gayo language which is scheduled for August. Zulkarnain hopes that the provincial and district governments of Gayo will support President Joko Widodo in carrying out the launch. “Of course, we hope that the launch schedule of Central Regent of Aceh, Regent Bener Meriah, Regent Gayo Lues and Governor of Aceh will require the Minister (Religion) and Pak Jokowi to launch in Takengon, at least in August,” he hoped on Friday. (26/5/2023). Chancellor of IAIN Takengon added that the launch was eagerly awaited by the general public. Indeed, this translation is the result of the work of the nation’s children, especially in Gayo, which is presented as part of the construction of world civilization through the translation of the Koran into the Gayo language. “The immortality of the native language of the Gayo people is implicit and declared,” he said.

