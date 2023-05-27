Boris Johnson poses no threat to Rishi Sunak, ministers insist

The last thing Rishi Sunak wanted to face on his return from last week’s G7 summit was yet another argument from Boris Johnson.

But that’s what he got, after it emerged the Prime Minister’s predecessor had again been reported to police over allegations he broke lockdown rules by hosting family and friends at 10 Downing Street and Checkers while Covid restrictions were still in place.

Coupled with continued dissatisfaction with record immigration and at a time when it looked like he might have to sack Suella Braverman as home secretary, it remains clear that Mr Sunak has lingering problems with his right wing.

The prime minister remains confident he will win the next general election although, with the Tories around 15 points behind Labor in the polls, few agree with him.

He has told friends the public will reject Sir Keir Starmer because he stands for nothing, and is doubling down on his argument that the Labor leader is a pure opportunist who will say anything for short-term gain. In contrast, Sunak says privately that his approach is similar to that of famed investor Warren Buffett, who disregards the daily ups and downs of his investments to focus on a longer view.

But her agenda was turned upside down this week by Mr Johnson’s reappearance on the front pages not only because of his latest police referral, but also because of a dispute with the official Covid inquiry which the chairwoman believes is ‘she should have access to all the communications of former prime ministers. as the pandemic approaches, rather than just those the Cabinet Office chooses to hand over.

Mr Johnson’s supporters believe he is the victim of political confusion. Speaking on her TalkTV show last night (FRI), ex-Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: Some in Westminster what they fear more than anything is the return of Boris Johnson and they will go out of their way to make sure they prevent this from happening as they let their imaginations run wild and lead them down the paths of devious intentions.

She does not speak for the majority of Conservative MPs. Mr Sunak’s supporters admit there is widespread discontent, manifesting in rebellions over Brexit, migration and economic policy, but they are adamant. Mr Johnson is no longer at the center of it all.

We are in a post-Boris era and so people are looking for rebellions they have no leverage, says ex-cabinet minister I , adding: It’s been a noisy fortnight. There is a lot more noise than substance. Meanwhile, the fate of governments is about what will happen in the real world.

A Tory source said: The problem with Boris was that he was not a very good Prime Minister. The more I thought about that time, the more I realized it was all crap. As much as I love him as an election asset.

Another government insider pointed to the failed uprising against Mr Sunaks’ revised Brexit deal as evidence that Mr Johnson had lost his supporters as the party sought to unite around the new leader, saying : Most of the parliamentary party, except for a handful of usual suspects, is mostly interested in winning. Look at the vote on the Windsor frame Boris and Liz tried to make themselves leaders of a certain way of thinking, and it didn’t work.

For many senior Tories, this week has been an unwelcome reminder of the chaos that reigned during Mr Johnson’s final months in office, which ended when more than 50 ministers resigned over the course of two days last July. . I quit last year because I couldn’t trust what No 10 said anymore, one said. And what happened this week makes me think I was right about that.

Ministers insist the size of the pro-Johnson camp is too small to cause any real problems for Mr Sunak. Boris is Boris, they said. But the fact that only about five people are willing to back him, even privately, tells you all you need to know. People just moved on now.

Members of Mr Johnson’s inner circle dispute that. In a show of force, they forced the Government to cancel a vote due this week on the suspension of SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, who came to Parliament when she was infected with Covid-19, so that she could not not set a precedent for Mr. Johnson. if he is found to have broken the House of Commons rules on partygate. A source close to the former prime minister said the bet was only possible because a significant number of Tory MPs were willing to take part.

Mr Sunak is trying to strengthen his right wing. A recent Cabinet meeting brought together the chairmen of Tory backbench political committees, including his fierce spokesman Sir John Redwood, in a bid to show the Prime Minister is listening to those who fear his political leadership is wrong .

Confirmation that net migration had reached an all-time high, at over 600,000, did not help. But some conservative centrists were relieved the numbers weren’t higher, but one said: Everyone was excited about immigration, but when the numbers came out most people just shrugged it off. shoulders.

A minister said I : If some of the more extreme predictions had come true, like the net migration of one million, that would have been a problem. But in fact, I don’t think that’s the case. They said students should be taken out of the numbers, like most other countries. Mr Sunak’s closest allies also complain that the statistics include returning British expats and Ukrainian refugees, pointing out that the number of migrants would be down otherwise.

Ms Braverman escaped sacking this week over allegations she tried to hide a speeding fine, but some MPs have already lost faith in her. A senior MP said her attempt to cut admissions by clamping down on graduate students’ ability to bring their family members showed a lack of imagination and suggested she had been forced to go public with her displeasure with to the status quo because she is unable to make the case within government.

One of the Home Secretary’s most powerful enemies on the migration issue is now the Archbishop of Canterbury, who has spoken out against his policy and is trying to change government legislation to force Ms Braverman to play a more active role in helping refugees around the world. A Labor source said: He is much more political than most people realize. Hes focused on what will actually make a difference.

The real impact of governments’ attempts to cap the numbers by cracking down on the number of dependent international students is already being felt. Lance, a Nigerian living in Brighton, works as a recovery worker but is also studying in the UK. Speaking this week in a panel discussion organized by political strategy firm Public First, he said the UK should realize that such policies will have a very real impact on the country.

If you look at what’s happening in the UK right now, all this shortage in all industries across the UK, of professionals coming from all over the world to fill positions that have been affected by Brexit, did he declare. I’m not going to leave my country to come here as a professional and leave my family behind, that’s not possible. It’s like slavery; it’s like modern slavery.

At the end of the day, I’m going to end up leaving and moving to another country somewhere like Canada, where I’m appreciated, and in two years or whatever, I can easily get a passport and become a citizen.

Kevin, also from Nigeria and living in Romford, studies while working part-time in IT support. He wondered if some in government were being honest with people about the ramifications of their policies.

I don’t know if the repercussions were well articulated, he told the focus group. We have college towns. Much of the income of some of these cities is generated by universities.

Foreigners will stop coming to some of these cities, what will happen to local businesses? So what happens in the future when you lose all those numbers? What damping effect is in place to handle some of that? And you have politicians who don’t answer that question. So, you know, there are questions to be asked and answered, but there are no answers yet.