Netizens celebrate 9 years and 9 spectacular achievements of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to power in 2014, is celebrating nine years in government.

Under his leadership, India experienced a significant paradigm shift in governance, development and diplomacy.

Over these 9 years, India has grown tremendously to consolidate its position as the leader of the Global South.

Now netizens proud of Prime Minister Modi’s government are sharing his achievements on Twitter “9 years of Modi government and 9 reasons why I will vote @Narendra Modi ji in 2024″ and also ask others to do the same.

Here is a look at some of PM Modi’s achievements according to netizens.

9 years of Modi ji & 9 reasons why I will vote for him in 24 (in random order)

1. Focus on NE

2.Toilets + amenities for women

3.National Pride

4.370 repeal

5.Infra: airports, trains, roads

6.Vaccines

7. AI privatization

8. Handling of Pak, Ukraine

9. Ram Mandir, Kashi Corridor, Ujjain https://t.co/gQZNyoxDjQ —Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) May 27, 2023

9 years of Modi & the 9 reasons why I will vote for him in 2024 1. Handling COVID/Vaccines

2. Ram Mandir

3. Pak Policy

4. 370 repeal

5. JAM trinity, and the most successful social welfare in our history across various verticals

6. IUP

7. Highways/infra

8. Patel Integration, https://t.co/yWB9Sc1mkH — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) May 27, 2023

9 years of Modi. 9 of his most spectacular achievements, ranked: 1. Vaccinate a billion Indians, twice

2. 170 million new LPG connections

3. 370 Repeal

4. Coverage

5. 112 million Swachh Bharat toilets

6. Ayushman

7. 50,000 km highways

8. Privatization of Air India

9.CAA 1/2 — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 26, 2023

1. Jan Dhan Yojana

2. Jurisdiction India

3. Vande Bharat

4. New Parliament building

5.Uri

6. The world looks to bharat with great hope.

7. Bharat in creating vishwgroup

8. Strengthen the Armed Forces — Varsha Singh (@varshaparmar06) May 26, 2023

9 years of Modi & the 9 reasons why I will vote for him in 2024:

1) COVID management

2) 370 repeal

3) Fastest road infrastructure

4) Vande Bharat

5) Foreign policies and border security, when troubles like the Russian-Ukrainian war happened and China kept harassing us

6) Central Vista Project https://t.co/DH6kdPDyfB —Aabhas Maldahiyar (@Aabhas24) May 27, 2023

#NineYearsOfModiGovt

9 successes in foreign policy Balancing the China-Atmanirbhar push

Indo-Pacific Partnerships

Made in India-Defense

Pacific, West and Central Asia Strategic Outreach

surgical strike

370

Connectivity

OWOSOG Best: Declaration of India’s leading power ambition — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) May 27, 2023

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi thanked netizens for sharing his government’s achievements.

Since morning, I see many Tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people highlight what they have appreciated from our government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me extra strength to work even harder for the people. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

In other tweets, Prime Minister Modi added: “I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to fulfill the aspirations of 140 million Indians.”

“We have come a long way over the last few years. 9 years and we want to do even more in the times to come so that we can build a strong and prosperous India in the Amrit Kaal.

The BJP has decided to launch a mass awareness program as well as more than 50 rallies across the country between May 30 and June 30, 2023.