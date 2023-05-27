Police arrest suspect in attack on Turkish home in New York | Crime News





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the attacker who attacked the Turkish diplomatic building with a crowbar a terrorist.

In the United States, police have arrested a man accused of attacking Turkey’s diplomatic headquarters in New York with a crowbar and smashing its windows, law enforcement said. Friday’s arrest came amid condemnations from U.S. and Turkish officials. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week called on US authorities to find the perpetrator, calling him a terrorist. The New York Police Department identified the suspect in an email to Al Jazeera as 29-year-old Recep Akbiyik. He faces multiple charges, including attempted burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, terrorist threats, criminal mischief and threatening, according to a police spokesperson. Turkish media previously reported that Akbiyik was a Turkish citizen who left Turkey a year ago. His motives remain unclear. Footage shared by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency showed a man dressed in black and wearing a hat hitting the glass facade of the building with a crowbar early on Monday. The facility, a skyscraper near the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, is known as the Turkish House. It houses the Turkish consulate in the city and its mission to the UN. The attack came nearly a week before the second round of Turkey’s presidential election between Erdogan and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Turkish expats in New York voted in the Turkish House elections this week. Voting in Türkiye will take place on Sunday. Erdogan came first in the first round of voting earlier this month but failed to secure the majority needed for an outright victory. Politicians show their support In response to the attack, New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Turkish House on Monday and met with Turkish diplomats in the city. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Foreign Minister, also called the incident a heinous attack on Monday. We expect the United States to immediately identify the perpetrators and provide the necessary protection to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions. My thoughts are with my colleagues who are working tirelessly abroad for Turkey, including this election period, he wrote in a tweet earlier this week, using the official Turkish government spelling for Turkey . The US State Department said its Diplomatic Security Service is working with local law enforcement on the investigation. We condemn vandalism, spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters. Jeff Flake, the US ambassador to Turkey, also denounced the attack. We condemn Monday’s vandalism against the Turkish House in New York. Were working with local law enforcement authorities on the investigation and to advocate for the safety and security of these facilities and the diplomats who work there. Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 22, 2023 The United States and Turkey are NATO allies, but in recent years there has been friction between the two countries, including over Washington’s support for Kurdish groups in Syria. Amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, Turkey helped broker a deal to continue exporting Ukrainian grain, and US officials have consistently stressed the importance of its alliance with Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/26/police-arrest-suspect-in-turkish-house-attack-in-new-york The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos