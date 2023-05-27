There’s mounting evidence that Trump hoarded documents and showed them to people





Comment this storyComment

We reached one of those points by reporting on Donald Trump’s withholding of documents after the presidency, when it’s helpful to take a step back.

On Thursday, the Washington Post unveiled another aspect of this complicated situation. According to people familiar with the investigation, the government has evidence that Trump’s team practiced moving documents he took from the White House, implying that they rehearsed while hiding them. Then, shortly before inviting the Justice Department to come and retrieve a cache of documents, Trump employees apparently took advantage of the practice.

Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump

This has been the subtext of the investigation from the start: Trump had things he wanted to keep even though he wasn’t allowed to. The chronology of events, described below, reinforces this idea.

The question then is why. What were they for?

Over the past few weeks, we have also obtained more information in this regard. Consider Trump’s response when asked at a CNN town hall event earlier this month if he showed any documents marked as classified to anyone after leaving the White House.

Presidents and vice presidents regularly deal with classified documents, but the strict guidelines of various laws have clear guidelines on the subject. (Video: Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)

Not really, he said, insisting (falsely) that he had the right to do it anyway. When he pressed it, he backed off his response a bit: Not that I can think of.

Prosecutors separately were told by more than one witness that Trump sometimes kept classified documents out in the open in his Florida office where others could see them, people familiar with the matter said, The Post reported. this week, and sometimes showed them to people, including assistants and visitors.

Ever since news first emerged about the FBI’s search for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the nature of that location has been a complicating factor. It’s not just that Trump took presidential files from the White House to his home or even that some of those documents were marked as classified. It’s that he took them to a facility where he hosts paying customers, political supplicants and publicly accessible events.

The idea that Trump sought to preserve these documents despite requests from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is reinforced by The Posts report on the moving of the boxes before the Justice Department’s first visit. But the full timeline below, based in part on a Washington Post timeline compiled by Rosalind S. Helderman, makes that intent harder to ignore.

20th January 2021. Trump leaves the White House, bringing with him a number of boxes containing documents and other materials to his home in Mar-a-Lago. Some of the documents he kept there were marked as classified.

May 6. Realizing that documents are missing, NARA contacts Trump to obtain them.

January 18, 2022. After being asked several times, the Trump team informs NARA at the end of December that it has documents to return. After being packaged under Trump’s personal supervision, they are shipped from Florida to Washington, where NARA discovers that the material includes a number of documents marked as classified.

At the beginning of February. Trump asks an attorney to tell NARA that all requested material has been returned. The lawyer, not knowing if this is true, refuses to do so.

February 9. NARA is sending a referral to the Justice Department centered on concerns that Trump was in possession of this material, that some of it was mixed with other material, and that some material was torn up.

April. NARA informs Trump that it will turn over the material to the FBI following a request from the Department of Justice. Trump’s lawyers oppose it, citing executive privilege. NARA rejects this idea and the material is handed over to the FBI in May.

Can. At some point in April or early May, Trump and his aides allegedly practiced moving equipment he didn’t want to hand over.

May 11. The Trumps team receives a subpoena for all documents or writings in the custody or control of Donald J. Trump and/or Donald J. Trump’s office bearing classification marks, including but not limited to documents that have actually been classified.

June 2. Trump aide Walt Nauta and another Mar-a-Lago employee allegedly moved a number of boxes of papers to a storage area at Mar-a-Lago.

The same evening, a lawyer contacts the Ministry of Justice and invites the officials to come and collect the documents responding to the subpoena.

June 3. Jay Bratt and several FBI agents arrive at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the material. They receive a single envelope containing 38 documents. Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, signs an affidavit asserting that all conforming documents accompany this certification.

There, Bratt looks at the storage room. Trump’s lawyers reportedly blocked his team from looking into any of the boxes there.

Nauta later helps load an SUV in which Trump would leave for Bedminster, NJ

June 8. Bratt e-mails Trump’s lawyers and asks that the storage room be secured and that the material in it not be disturbed.

June 24. The Trump Organization receives a subpoena for security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago from January. This footage reportedly includes footage showing moving Nauta boxes, but it also contains unexplained gaps.

August 8. FBI agents arrive at Mar-a-Lago to execute a search warrant. They retrieve a number of boxes, including equipment with classification marks, from both the storage room and Trump’s office. Some of the documents found in the office, many marked with high levels of classification, are separated in a leather-bound box.

November. Lawyers working for Trump are looking for Bedminster, Trump Tower in New York and a storage unit in Florida. Several documents with classification marks are in the latter location.

Lawyer and Trump ally Boris Epshteyn reportedly tried to block the search in Bedminster.

There are a number of legal issues raised here, of course, those being decided by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

There is also a political question about Trump’s apparent interest in flipping government borders again to suit his own interests. Regardless of Smith’s determinations, this issue deserves consideration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/05/26/trump-classified-documents-mar-a-lago/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos