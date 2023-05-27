Ron DeSantis holds advantage over Donald Trump in building GOP





Republicans currently hold the narrowest of New Hampshire’s House majorities, and GOP officials in the state fear they won’t stick to it if former President Donald Trump is the party’s presidential nominee next year.

During Mr. Trump’s years as the undisputed leader of the GOP, Hillsborough County Republican Party chairman Chris Maidment said swing voters, especially in the suburbs, turned away.

“If the election was tomorrow and Donald Trump was the candidate, I would be nervous,” Maidment told The Washington Times. “As things stand, I don’t think he’s in the right position to grow the party.”

It’s a startling turn for a man who promised Republicans in 2016 they’d “get tired of winning” with him at the helm.

His four years in office saw the GOP lose majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate and lose eight governorships.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Republicans have been booming since 2018 under Mr. Trump’s most prominent GOP rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who entered the presidential primary race on Wednesday.

Under Mr. DeSantis, Republicans in Florida have swept the top offices of the state and claimed supermajorities in both houses of the legislature. Mr. DeSantis won a huge 19-point victory over his Democratic opponent, former Governor Charlie Christ.

Registered Republicans also passed Democrats for the first time in state history under Mr. DeSantis’ watch.

“In addition to bringing new voters to the Republican Party, DeSantis won independents, women, and Hispanics in his 2022 re-election and flipped several traditionally blue counties for the first time in a generation,” a senior said. campaign manager DeSantis. “In an election where bringing voters back into the fold is critical to our party’s success, there is only one proven candidate.”

Mr. Trump challenged the idea that Mr. DeSantis deserves credit for the GOP victory in Florida.

“Florida was successful for many years, long before I put Ron there. It’s amazing what Ocean and Sunshine are going to do!” Mr. Trump, whose endorsement helped elect Mr. DeSantis in 2018, said in a recent email.

While most of the GOP primary discussions over the next year will focus on politics, the ability to build the Republican Party will be an important undercurrent, and for good reason.

If Republicans win the White House but fail to secure majorities in Congress, the next president will struggle to do great things on the political front. The more successful the GOP is at the polls, the more a president can accomplish.

Mr. DeSantis is not the only Republican primary candidate with gubernatorial experience who has built the GOP.

Nikki Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, oversaw a slight increase in the number of Republican seats in her state’s legislature.

In Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, who just resigned after eight years as governor, led Republicans to major gains in his legislature, adding more than 30 seats in the State House and Senate to the column of the GOP.

Mr. Trump’s record is not so stellar.

Prior to the 2016 election, Republicans held 54 seats in the US Senate and 247 seats in the House. They lost control of the Senate in 2020, as Mr Trump sought re-election, and fell further in 2022, falling to 49 seats.

In the House, Republicans lost their majority in Trump’s first midterm elections in 2018, then regained a majority last year, albeit by a much smaller margin than expected. analysts.

The GOP also lost some 200 seats in state legislatures between 2017 and 2021, and the party saw seven governorships move from Republicans to Democrats.

In 2022, even without Mr. Trump in the White House, some party members blamed him for Republicans’ lackluster performance, saying he had found a way to turn what should have been a referendum on President Biden into a a choice between Biden’s policy and that of Trump.

Mr. Trump, for his part, blamed abortion politics and a complacent GOP electorate for the party’s struggles in 2022.

Mr. Trump’s team says that if he gets another shot at the White House, he is well-positioned to invigorate Republicans by pursuing a realignment that has seen low-income and less-educated voters drift into the orbit of the Republicans, even if they have college and higher education. income voters flee.

“President Trump is the undisputed leader of the party, which has now become the party of working class men and women,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said. “In his first term alone, he drove the economy to record highs, appointed three Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, upholds the United States on the world stage, secures the border, and builds the America First movement from the ground up. at the top.”

Ford O’Connell, a Republican strategist, went further, saying Mr. Trump may be the only person who can lead the Republican Party to triumph over a Washington establishment bent on derailing the GOP.

“We’re at the point where the next commander-in-chief can’t learn on the fly because you have to fix the machinery in Washington to elevate the party brand,” O’Connell said. “We need someone who has the experience to travel to Washington DC to clean it up.”

Jim Merrill, a veteran GOP strategist based in New Hampshire, credited Mr. Trump’s ability to find voters who did not support Republicans.

“I think with Trump, the one good thing he’s shown in his years in public life has been his ability to bring in non-traditional voters, or not your typical Republicans, and engage them in the process,” he said.

But he said it’s an “open question” whether those voters are loyal Republicans or just loyal to Mr. Trump.

“I think Ron DeSantis comes in there first from the Republican Party’s point of view, whereas Donald Trump comes in there first from the Donald Trump’s point of view, which is not always good for the party,” he said. he declared.

David Kochul, an Iowa-based GOP strategist, put it more bluntly: “I don’t see how an unpopular one-term president in the late 1970s can be good for the long-term health of people. ‘a political party.”

