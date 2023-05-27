Politics
China, DRC improve ties – Xinhua English.news.cn
President Xi Jinping and visiting President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi on Friday announced the elevation of China-DRC bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
During their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, they also pledged that the two countries will strengthen mutual support for each other’s core interests. Tshisekedi is on a state visit to China from Wednesday to Monday.
The two presidents exchanged views on bilateral relations, China-Africa relations and international and regional issues of common concern, and reached important consensus in broad areas, according to a joint statement released to the outcome of their meeting.
They agreed that enhancing countries’ mutual support on issues concerning their core interests is at the core of China-ROC relations, according to the joint statement.
The ROC reiterates that it firmly adheres to the one-China principle and maintains that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, the statement said. He opposes all words and actions that undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
They also agreed that the two countries will support each other in international affairs and jointly safeguard the international order based on international law and norms of international relations, the statement added.
During the talks, Xi hailed the countries’ traditional friendship and the development of bilateral ties, saying China and the ROC are strategic partners who share many opinions on important issues and work hand in hand. .
He mentioned the fruitful trade and investment cooperation between the two countries over the past years, and said they have formed a close community of shared interests and a shared future.
Xi said China’s successful modernization experience shows that developing countries have the right and ability to explore modernization paths suited to their own national conditions.
China is willing to strengthen alignment with the DRC in development strategies and support each other on the path of development and revitalization, Xi said.
China’s high-quality development will provide more cooperation opportunities and a broader market for the DRC, and promote the further development of bilateral relations, he added.
Xi noted that China is willing to continue to help the DRC in its economic and social development and support the country’s industrialization strategy. He expressed his hope that the DRC will provide political support and practical services for Chinese companies to invest and start businesses in the country, and create a fair, just and safe business environment.
China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the DRC in multilateral affairs, jointly practice genuine multilateralism and uphold international fairness and justice, he added.
Xi stressed that China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future. Under the current international situation, China and Africa need to strengthen unity and cooperation more than ever, he said.
Both sides should uphold the basic norms of international relations, oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics, oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs, and safeguard the countries’ common interests. developing, Xi said.
Tshisekedi expressed his gratitude to China for supporting the DRC in its socio-economic development.
He said the DRC is willing to deepen cooperation with China in trade, resources, infrastructure and healthcare, and strives to build a mature, stable and pioneering DRC-China relationship for the benefit of the two peoples.
On Friday, Tshisekedi also met in Beijing with Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislature.
