Boris Johnson is trying to pull Donald Trump to the pro-Ukrainian side | war in ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters in the war against Russian invasion, met Donald Trump during a visit to the United States last week to try to convince the former US president to abandon his position of apparent neutrality in relation to the conflict.

The meeting, which was not on Johnson’s official agenda and which, according to media Americans and British, took place on Thursday evening, served to “discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of a Ukrainian victory”, said a spokesman for the former British Prime Minister quoted by the The Guardian.

Johnson, who was forced to step down as head of Britain’s government in July 2022 following a series of personal and political scandals, has led European support for Ukraine’s war effort from the start.

On the other hand, Trump criticized US President Joe Biden’s strong financial support and a majority in the US Congress for Ukraine’s military and the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last year, the United States allocated more than $46 billion (43 billion euros) of its budget to send arms and other equipment to Ukraine, and the United Kingdom contributed more than 7 billion dollars (6.5 billion euros). In absolute terms, the United States and the United Kingdom top the list of countries that have financially supported Ukraine.

Yet the former US president and 2024 presidential candidate has repeatedly said he considers the White House’s support for Ukraine to be excessive.

In early May, in an interview with British politician Nigel Farage, former leader of the Brexit Party (renamed Reform UK), Trump said he would be able to “end the war”. [na Ucrânia] in 24 hours”; and days later, during a live campaign session on CNN, he declined to say whether he wanted Ukraine to beat Russia.

“I want them to stop dying, rRussians and Ukrainians”, Trump said. “And I can do it in 24 hours.”

China and Taiwan

Johnson and Trump’s meeting took place during the former British prime minister’s trip to the United States, where he attended an innovation conference in Las Vegas — and for which he received an unspecified amount , but which will number in the hundreds of thousands. dollars, according to media Americans and British.

At the same time, Johnson was invited by a pro-Ukrainian lobby group to meet with Republican Party politicians outside the circle of Washington DC and the decisions of the US Congress.

“We wanted to take the case for supporting Ukraine outside of Washington, where we all live in a bubble,” he told the to place Politico Alina Polyakova, director of the institute Center for European Policy Analysis, based in the American capital. “Our goal is to clarify the doubts that exist in places like Texas, in the heart of the country.”

In Dallas, Texas, the former British prime minister spoke with a group of Republican congressmen earlier this week. “I urge you to support Ukraine,” Johnson said, as quoted by Politico. “It will pay off in the long run.”

Faced with accusations of corruption in the Ukrainian government – ​​which serve as a central argument for the opposition of many hard-right Republicans to the financial support that has been given to Ukraine – Johnson said the investment will pay off in the future in terms of global security.

“A Putin victory would be disastrous in its ramifications for Southeast Asia, for the South China Sea, for all areas of potential great-power conflict for decades to come,” Johnson said.

“From Beijing’s perspective, they look at the war and they think Ukraine’s reaction has greatly increased the strategic ambiguity and the risks of possible action against Taiwan.”