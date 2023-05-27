Donald Trump and Ted Cruz stand with Texas AG Ken Paxton as the impeachment vote is about to begin





AUSTIN Former President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and other leading conservatives join Attorney General Ken Paxton as the Texas House prepares for a historic impeachment vote today.

Trump, a close ally of Paxtons, said the process should not be allowed.

I love Texas, won it twice in landslides, and saw many other friends, including Ken Paxton, ride with me, the former president wrote in one of two posts on the Trump-backed Truth Social website. Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or continue. I will fight you if that’s the case.

Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election! he added.

Trump weighed in less than 20 minutes before lawmakers proceeded with the impeachment on Saturday afternoon.

A GOP-led House committee on Thursday filed 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, a Republican seeking a third term. They accused the state’s top attorney of massive abuses, including bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of the public trust over a period of years.

Paxton described the effort as an act of political retribution and lambasted the process, saying he never had a chance to present evidence.

Other top elected state leaders were measured, or noticeably silent, in their response; none have come publicly to Paxtons defense. But the choice will still be particularly difficult for some Republicans, who are under pressure to vote no and whose impeachment has been called a deception by the state party chairman.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said nothing publicly about the impeachment effort. His office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The News this week.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said senators would take their jury duty seriously if Paxton was impeached and should hold a trial to determine whether to remove him from office.

The only other prominent Republican elected from Texas to come to Paxtons defense was U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Early this morning, Cruz tweeted that lawmakers should respect the choice of voters, who re-elected Paxton in November.

Donald Trump Jr. also waded into the fray on social media, calling the impeachment effort a disgrace.

