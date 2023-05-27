As Turkey heads into the second round of the presidential race, domestic issues loom large | International

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has turned his country’s NATO membership and location straddling Europe and the Middle East into international influence, is favored to be re-elected in a presidential run-off Sunday, despite a host of national issues.

Erdogan, 69, who has accrued greater powers during his 20 years in power, completed a first round of elections on May 14 just short of a victory and also retained a majority in parliament. This happened despite runaway inflation and the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in the south of the country.

His challenger in the run-off is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the main opposition Social Democratic People’s Republican Party and joint candidate of a six-party alliance, who has vowed to undo years of setbacks democracy under Erdogan, to repatriate Syrian refugees and to promote women’s rights.

Here is an overview of the main national issues shaping the election and the position of Erdogan and his opponent:

Erdogan’s economy

Contrary to mainstream economic theory that interest rate hikes help control consumer prices, Erdogan argues that high borrowing rates cause inflation. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, under pressure from the President, has repeatedly cut interest rates to boost growth and exports.

Instead, the value of the Turkish lira has plummeted and rate cuts have exacerbated a cost of living crisis. Inflation peaked at 85% in October. The official figure for April was 44%, although independent groups say they believe the actual rate is much higher.

To offset the effects of inflation and win back votes, Erdogan embarked on a public spending spree ahead of the election, raising the minimum wage and pension payments.

The opposition alliance has promised to restore central bank independence and a return to orthodox economic policies if Kilicdaroglu becomes president.

Erdogan has reportedly asked Mehmet Simsek, his internationally renowned former finance minister, to return to office, a sign that a new government may adopt more orthodox policies if the Turkish leader wins a third presidential term.

On Thursday, Erdogan described Turkey’s economy, banking system and financial system as sound. He also said, however, that Gulf states, which he did not name, had deposited money in Turkey, offering temporary relief.

recovering from a disaster

Turkey is struggling with a difficult recovery from February’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the deadliest quake in the country’s modern history. It destroyed or damaged over 300,000 buildings. Hundreds of thousands of residents are sheltering in temporary accommodation like tents. Some 658,000 people have been left jobless, according to the International Labor Organization.

The World Bank estimates that the earthquake caused $34.2 billion in direct damage, an amount equivalent to 4% of Turkey’s gross domestic product in 2021. Recovery and reconstruction costs could be double, said the international financial institution.

The Erdogan government, meanwhile, has been accused of setting the stage for devastation with lax building code enforcement. Some people who have been left homeless or struggling to earn money have also found the government’s response to the earthquake to be slow.

Despite criticism, in parliamentary elections the Erdogans alliance won 10 of 11 provinces in quake-affected areas, signaling that the presidents’ focus on reconstruction during the campaign paid off. Erdogan has pledged to build 319,000 homes within the year and has attended a number of groundbreaking ceremonies, trying to persuade voters that only he can rebuild lives and businesses.

Kilicdaroglu says his government would give homes to earthquake victims for free instead of the 20-year repayment plan envisioned by the Erdogans government.

Refugees are no longer as welcome

Refugees, especially those fleeing the civil war in neighboring Syria, were once welcomed with open arms in Turkey, but anti-migration sentiment is on the rise amid the economic downturn. The lack of housing and shelter in the provinces affected by the earthquake has increased calls for Syrian refugees to return home.

The mild-mannered Kilicdaroglu had pledged to repatriate Syrians within two years, saying he would seek European Union funds to build homes, schools, hospitals and roads in Syria and encourage Turkish entrepreneurs to open factories and other businesses there. In a bid to woo nationalist voters ahead of the second round, Kilicdaroglu toughened his tone, saying he would send refugees packing within a year of his election. He has since also gained support from an anti-migrant party.

Under mounting public pressure, the Erdogan government has begun building thousands of brick houses in Turkish-held areas of northern Syria to encourage voluntary returns. On Thursday, Erdogan announced in a TV interview that Qatar was funding a separate housing project that would help resettle up to a million Syrians.

His government is also seeking reconciliation with Syrian President Bashir Assad to ensure their safe return.

Erdogan said on Thursday that there were around 4 million refugees in Turkey, including around 3.4 million Syrians, but anti-migrant parties say the figure is closer to 13 million.

A more democratic Türkiye?

The six-party coalition has declared its commitment to restoring Turkey to a parliamentary democracy and giving citizens more rights and freedoms if their alliance wins the elections.

Erdogan narrowly managed to get a presidential system of governance approved by referendum in 2017 and introduced in 2018. The new system abolished the post of prime minister and concentrated a large amount of power in the hands of the president.

The alliance has outlined plans for greater separation of powers, including an increased role for parliament and an independent judiciary.

Kilicdaroglu also vowed to scrap a law that makes insulting the president a punishable offence. He pledged to respect the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, which called for the release from prison of former pro-Kurdish party co-chair Selahattin Demirtas and philanthropist and activist businessman of human rights Osman Kavala.

But lacking a parliamentary majority, Kilicdaroglu would face an uphill battle to implement democratic reforms even if elected.

Will the election affect women’s and LGBTQ+ rights?

Seeking to broaden his support among voters, Erdogan widened his own political alliance with two nationalist parties to include a smaller Islamist party and also won support from a radical Kurdish-Islamist party.

The parties newly recruited into Erdogan’s camp have Islamic agendas, which have raised fears about the future of women’s rights in Turkey. They want to repeal child support and protection from domestic violence laws, arguing that they encourage women to leave their husbands and threaten traditional family values.

Erdogan has already withdrawn Turkey from a European convention that aims to prevent domestic violence – a nod to religious groups who claimed the treaty promoted divorce and LGBTQ+ rights. Bowing to his devout and conservative supporters, Erdogan and others in his ruling party have called LGBTQ+ individuals deviant.

The alliance led by Kilicdaroglu is committed to joining the European treaty and defending the rights of women and minority communities. Kilicdaroglu also reached out to conservative women, assuring them that they will be able to continue wearing Islamic-style headscarves that were once banned in schools and government offices under Turkish secular laws.

What about foreign policy?

Under Erdogan, Turkey has at times become a difficult NATO ally, often pursuing its own agenda. He cultivated close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and blocked expanding alliances. However, he also became a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, helping broker a crucial deal that enabled Ukrainian grain shipments and eased a food crisis.

The opposition alliance has indicated that it will pursue a more Western-oriented foreign policy and seek to renew ties with the United States, European Union and NATO allies.

The Kilicdaroglu-led opposition says it would work for Turkey’s reintegration into the US-led F-35 fighter jet program, which the country was ousted following the government’s purchase Erdogan of a Russian-made air defense system.

At the same time, a government led by Kilicdaroglu should attempt to balance Turkey’s economic ties with Russia.

An opposition victory could also lead Turkey to end its veto over Sweden’s application to join NATO. Erdogan’s government has blocked Sweden’s membership of the alliance, urging the country to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey sees as terrorist threats.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get more English news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition