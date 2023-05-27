As Modi receives Sengol, Rajinikanth thanks PM for making Tamils ​​proud Latest India News

Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s decision to install ‘Sengol’ in the new parliament building, saying the move made Tamils ​​proud. Actor Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet, the Tamil superstar said: The traditional symbol of Tamil power – the scepter – will shine in India’s new parliament building. My sincere thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi who made Tamils ​​proud.

Rajinikanth’s tweet came shortly after Adheenam priests handed over Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament building. Modi met the Adheenams, who flew to the national capital today, at his official residence. The Prime Minister also asked for their blessing.

Addressing the priests, Modi said: I am delighted that the symbol of the great Indian tradition, Sengol, is installed in the new parliament building. This Sengol will never cease to remind us that we must walk the path of duty and remain accountable to the public.

Made of silver and gold, the five-foot-long scepter was handed over by Lord Mountbatten to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, as a symbol of the transfer of power, according to the government, a version rejected by Congress as fake . . The Sengol, a symbol of governance in ancient Tamil kingdoms, was made by Madras (now Chennai) jewelers Vummidi Bangaru Chetty and was kept for display in the Allahabad Museum.

It would have been good if the saint Sengol received due respect after independence and received an honorable position. But this Sengol was exhibited as a cane at Anand Bhawan, Prayagraj. Your ‘sevak’ and our government have taken the Sengols out of Anand Bhawan, Modi told Adheenams.

On Sunday, the scepter will be installed near the seat of the speaker of the new Parliament, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.