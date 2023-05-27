Politics
Under surveillance, government pressure, China needs prayers, observers say
When Pope Benedict XVI instituted the Day of Prayer for Catholics in China in 2007, Aloysius Jin Luxian was Bishop of Shanghai. That year, an article in the monthly The Atlantic described Bishop Jin as “arguably the most influential and controversial figure in Chinese Catholicism of the past 50 years.”
Fast forward 16 years. Bishop Jin has passed away and Shanghai Auxiliary Bishop Thaddeus Ma Daqin remains under house arrest since 2012 for publicly resigning from the government-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association. Then, in April this year, Chinese authorities transferred Bishop Joseph Shen Bin from Haimen to Shanghai, apparently in violation of a Vatican-China agreement on the appointment of bishops.
Since taking office 10 years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping has worked to centralize power around himself, said Karrie J. Koesel, associate professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame. in Indiana. Xi has worked for “greater control over civil society,” which includes religion, Koesel told OSV News.
Joel Hodge, a senior lecturer at the School of Theology at the Australian Catholic University of Melbourne, told OSV News that “fundamental rights of communication and association – which many outside China take for granted – have subject to increasing nationwide restrictions”.
Pope Francis continues to request prayers for Chinese Catholics each May 24, the feasts of Mary Help of Christians and the popular Our Lady of Sheshan. An American priest familiar with the situation in China said “with the surveillance, with the checks, with the clamps put on people”, it reminds him of the Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976.
The priest, who asked that his name not be used for fear of causing trouble for friends in China, noted that in some dioceses children under the age of 18 cannot attend church. “There are cameras everywhere,” said the priest.
He said it’s difficult for foreign Catholics to get in and out of China, and Chinese Catholics need prayers that they “can stick together and let their faith take deep root.” The faith of many Catholics today was passed on to them by their grandparents during the Cultural Revolution and afterwards, he said, adding: “Circumstances today, I think, are similar.” .
During testimony before the Congressional Executive Commission on China in Washington last September, Koesel explained how the Chinese government uses surveillance to collect information on believers.
“It tracks phone apps that transmit information about user activity and location; it uses facial recognition technology to track movement and relies on an impressive array of CCTV cameras in temples, churches and mosques to monitor attendance and content at religious services,” Koesel said. She noted that religious associations, schools and monasteries must have a license to maintain websites and that content must be approved by members of provincial religious affairs departments.
The new technology “just makes it easier to monitor, manage, infiltrate,” track people’s movements or eavesdrop on cell phone conversations, she told OSV News. The general impression among religious communities in China is that “the state is listening”.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the government will intervene, she said, borrowing historian Perry Link’s analogy of the anaconda in the chandelier. Everyone knows the snake is up there and maybe it’s moving slightly, but even if it’s not doing anything, it’s creating fear. Because of the potential that government authorities “could step in,” she said, people might self-censor.
Koesel noted that China — like Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and North Korea — places many restrictions on religion, but she said she’s not sure whether to accept that times are as bad. bad than during the Cultural Revolution.
Catholic churches are open for business and people can attend Mass publicly, which was not possible during the Cultural Revolution. Seminaries remain open and people can enter the priesthood – also banned during the Cultural Revolution. Churches have pictures of Pope Francis, who is publicly recognized during mass.
In the early 1980s, Bishop Jin, who spent 18 years in a Chinese prison, made the decision to cooperate with the Chinese government.
Jesuit Father Michael Kelly, then executive director of the Asian Catholic news agency UCA News, said of his fellow Jesuit in 2013, upon the death of Bishop Jin: most, Jin has walked the thin line between recognition of government authority while sticking to what he believed to be most fundamental and important to Catholicism in China.
In a tribute on ucanews.com, Father Kelly said he once asked Bishop Jin how someone who had endured life in a communist prison could afford to function in the government-sanctioned church.
He said the bishop replied, “’Michael, in the last millennium there have been three attempts to bring Christianity to China. It all ended with the persecution of Christians and the expulsion of missionaries. On three occasions, the interventions had to begin with a new wave of foreigners. I don’t want there to be a fourth time.
In a 2017 interview with Gianni Valente of La Stampa, Shanghai Bishop Shen, then Bishop of Haimen, said, “We have long understood that in China, to continue, it is convenient not to oppose to government, and sometimes we have to distinguish between ecclesial matters, matters of faith on the one hand, and economic and administrative matters, which in themselves do not affect the deposit of faith, of the other.
“Jesus says we are to be as clever as serpents and simple as doves,” he said in response to a question about church officials’ dealings with civil authorities.
Prayers for the church in China also include prayers for Hong Kong, where former bishop Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others were convicted and fined in 2022 for failing to register a humanitarian fund created to help those arrested during anti-government protests pay legal fees. Cardinal Zen, now 91, had his passport taken away. Hong Kong authorities cleared him to leave for Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral in January, after which the cardinal returned to China.
Hodge told OSV News that “faith helps bring people together and see beyond an oppressive political regime that wants to keep people isolated and dependent on the regime for safety, meaning, prosperity and social connections. “.
“The growing growth and vitality of the church will depend on the flourishing of families and communities strong in faith, courage and charity – for which we pray on this World Day of Prayer for China through the patronage of Our- Lady Helper,” Hodge said.
