Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the saint Sengol did not get the respect he deserved





In order to close the debate on HeadachePrime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he was getting the place he deserved in the temple of democracy. Headache is the Tamil word for scepter which in medieval and pre-medieval times was presented to kings at their coronation by the high priests. In 1947, at the time of the transfer of power from the British to India, it was used as a symbolic gesture to show a ceremonial transfer of power from the British to the Indians. #SHOW | delhi | Before the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuilding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Adheenams at his residence and takes their blessings. The Adheenam hand over #singol to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/0eEaJUAX58 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023 Hours before installation Sexl in the new parliament building, Modi was blessed by the Adheenams. Addressing them, Modi lamented that the saint Headache was not given the respect it deserved and was left with Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj where it was displayed as a walking stick. It was the current government that brought the Headache out of Anand Bhawan. With this, the Prime Minister said, we have an opportunity to revive the first moment of India’s independence at the establishment of the Headache in the New Parliament. THE Headache takes its deserved place in the temple of democracy. Modi pointed out that it was the Headache it joined free India to the nation era that existed before slavery, and it meant the transfer of power in 1947 when the country became independent. Another meaning of Headachesaid the Prime Minister, was that it linked the glorious years and traditions of India’s past with the future of independent India. He was delighted that the symbol of the great traditions of India, the Headache, would be established in the New Parliament. He pointed out that the Headache would remind us to continually walk the path of Kartavya and remain accountable to the public. He pointed out that at the time of independence, the question regarding the symbol of the transfer of power arose and that there were different traditions in this regard. At that time, under the leadership of Adheenam and Raja Ji, we found a blessed path from our ancient sacred Tamil culture – the path of transfer of power through Sengol, he said. Headache, the Prime Minister said, reminded the person that he has the responsibility for the welfare of the country and that he would never give up the path of duty. At this time in 1947, Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam created a Headache. Today, images from that era remind us of the deep emotional connection between Tamil culture and India’s destiny as a modern democracy. Today, this saga of this deep bond has come to life in the pages of history, the Prime Minister said. It gave us a perspective to see the events of that time in proper perspective. We also learn how this sacred symbol was treated, he added. On this occasion, he underlined the role of Tamil Nadu in the struggle for freedom. He said Tamil Nadu was a bastion of Indian nationalism. Tamils ​​have always had a Maa Bharat spirit of service and welfare. He felt that the contribution of the Tamils ​​was not duly recognized in the years following independence. Now this issue is getting the attention it deserves, he said. SHARE Copy link

Posted May 27, 2023

