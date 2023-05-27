Boris Johnson calls log checks for absurd Covid breach evidence | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has insisted that evidence in logs given to police could suggest another breach of lockdown rules during the Covid pandemic is utter nonsense.

The former prime minister said a Cabinet Office decision to give entries from his official diary to the police without checking their contents with him was ridiculous.

Whitehall officials investigating Johnson’s Covid response have briefed the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police on the rallies at Checkers and Downing Street.

The Times reported that friends of Johnson had visited the Prime Ministers’ estate and residence in central London.

Johnson was fined for attending a rally to mark his birthday in June 2020, months after he was released from hospital critically ill with Covid. It was one of the crises that marked his time in Downing Street and ultimately led to the end of his term as Prime Minister.

Johnson was approached by Sky News at a Washington DC airport on Friday while visiting the United States. He spoke to groups about the war in Ukraine and also met with former President Donald Trump.

You want my honest perspective, I think this is all complete nonsense, he said.

Asked what the entries show, he replied: They just record the events of my day.

This is all a bunch of nonsense from start to finish I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are being picked out and handed over to the police, to the privileges board without anyone even having basic common sense to ask me what these entries refer to.

There are tens of thousands of entries in the Prime Minister’s diary. None of them constitute a breach of the rules during Covid, he said.