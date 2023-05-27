Erdogan pays tribute to an idol on the eve of the vote in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has paid tribute to his executed Islamist predecessor in a final attempt to rally his conservative base on the eve of a historic run-off.

Mr Erdogan’s visit to the Adnan Menderes Mausoleum in Istanbul brought him back to the man he quoted when he called early polls on May 14 in a bid to navigate his way to a third decade of unprecedented reign.

Menderes was tried and hanged a year after the military staged a coup in 1960 to put Turkey back on a more secular path.

Mr Erdogan survived an attempted coup against his own Islamic-based government in 2016.

“The era of coups and juntas is over,” the 69-year-old said after laying a wreath at his mentor’s grave.

“I ask you once again to go to the polls. Tomorrow is a special day for all of us.”

Mr Erdogan told supporters in January that he wanted to continue Menderes’ fight for religious rights and nationalist causes in the officially secular but predominantly Muslim republic of 85 million.

He paid an equally symbolic visit to Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia Mosque on the eve of the first round.

His conversion of the former seat of Eastern Christianity into a mosque in 2020 cemented his hero status among the poorer and more rural voters who have helped him stay in power since 2003.

Mr Erdogan ended up beating secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu by almost five percentage points two weeks ago.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey’s main opposition alliance

But his failure to breach the 50% threshold set up Turkey’s first run-off on Sunday and underscored Erdogan’s gradual decline in support.

“They are afraid”

Mr Kilicdaroglu has focused on more immediate issues as he tries to come back from behind and return power to the secular party that has ruled Turkey for most of the 20th century.

He used a late-night TV interview on Friday to accuse Mr Erdogan’s government of unfairly blocking his mass text messages to voters.

“They are afraid of us,” said the 74-year-old former civil servant.

Observers say Turkey’s votes are free from interference on election days – but unfair as the odds are stacked against the opposition in advance.

“These were competitive but still limited elections,” said the head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observation mission, Michael Georg Link, after the first round.

“The criminalization of certain political forces…has prevented full political pluralism and hindered the right of individuals to stand for election,” Link said.

Opposition supporter Zerrin Altayli said she believed Mr Kilicdaroglu would win a fair vote.

“I hope the votes will come out of the ballot box without any fraud,” said the sixty-something. “If that happens, the results will be different from the first round.”

“Creating fake news”

M Erdogan’s first decade in power was characterized by strong economic growth and warm relations with Western powers that elevated his global status and domestic support.

His second began with a corruption scandal and quickly turned into political repression and years of economic turmoil that erased many of the early gains.

Mr. Erdogan’s consolidation of power included an almost complete monopolization of the media by the government and its business allies.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) estimated that Mr. Erdogan received 60 times more airtime on the public channel TRT Haber than Mr. Kilicdaroglu in April.

“They took over all the institutions,” Mr. Kilicdaroglu said in his television interview.

Mr Erdogan used his own TV appearance yesterday to attack Western coverage of the campaign.

“They are more interested in the elections in Turkey than in their own country,” Erdogan said. “But they always create fake news.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Economic peril

The vote comes with growing concern over the fate of the beleaguered Turkish lira and the stability of its banks.

Mr Erdogan has forced the central bank to act on his unconventional theory that lower interest rates lower inflation.

Exactly the opposite happened.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate hit 85% last year as the lira entered a brief free fall.

The lira has remained remarkably stable this year – a sign that the government is investing huge sums in market interventions to avoid politically sensitive falls.

Last week, the central bank’s net foreign currency holdings fell into negative territory for the first time since 2002.

Economists believe that Mr Erdogan’s government will have to reverse the trend and raise rates sharply or stop supporting the pound if it is to avoid a full-fledged crisis after the vote.

But retiree Nurdan Karac said she cared more about “continuity” than personal wealth.

“The economy could have been bad yesterday and improved tomorrow,” she said.

“But what is important is our country, our people and our government.”