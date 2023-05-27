Adheenam Priests Bless Prime Minister Modi and Present ‘Sengol’ Ahead of Inauguration of Parliament Building





Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the esteemed Adheenam priests at his official residence in New Delhi on Saturday, seeking their blessing on the eve of the grand inauguration of the new parliament building. During the auspicious gathering, the Prime Minister received a sacred scepter known as “Sengol”, which holds great significance in past Tamil kingdoms. This historical artefact will find its place near the seat of the President within the newly built Parliament. Additionally, the Adheenams presented the Prime Minister with a special gift as a token of their reverence. The Sengol scepter, measuring an impressive five feet in length, is a remarkable creation made of silver and gold. It carries a rich history as it was originally handed over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru by Lord Mountbatten on August 14, 1947, symbolizing the momentous transfer of power during India’s independence. Subsequently, the scepter was exhibited in the Allahabad Museum, allowing visitors to appreciate its historical significance. However, the presentation of the scepter was not without its share of controversy. The Congress party has raised questions regarding the government’s claim that it represents the transfer of power during India’s independence struggle. They argue that the Sengol scepter, although it was made in Madras and presented to Nehru in 1947, has no direct connection with India’s freedom movement or independence. Senior Congress official Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter, pointing out the lack of documented evidence to support the government’s claim. He said: “There is no documented evidence of [Louis] Mountbatten, Rajaji (C Rajagopachari) and Nehru describing this scepter as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are simply false.” Responding to criticism from the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the use of the scepter and questioned the party’s attitude towards Indian traditions and culture. He expressed, “Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a saint Saivite Mutt of Tamil Nadu to symbolize the freedom of India, but he was banished to a museum as a cane.” Amid these debates, the grand opening ceremony of the new parliament building became entangled in controversy. Twenty-one opposition parties have collectively decided to boycott the high-profile event, arguing that President Draupadi Murmu, as head of state, should be responsible for conducting the inauguration rather than Prime Minister Modi . The boycott reflects ongoing political divisions within the country.

