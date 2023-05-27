Imran Ismail slams PTI’s anti-establishment tirade, splits with Imran Khan





PTI founding member Imran Ismail addressing a press conference in Karachi, May 27, 2023, in this image taken from video. YouTube/GeoNewsFormer Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condemns May 9 protests.

KARACHI: Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced his departure from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday after his release from prison.

PTI leader, condemning May 9 protests that erupted after arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, spoke out in support of Pakistani military and criticized former party’s anti-establishment tirade in power.

Addressing his “last political press conference”, Ismail said his affiliation and connection with Khan was very good. He recalled when the PTI was formed, saying he was very young and part of a group of three to four people who laid the foundations of the party.

“I have always pursued the dream of making Pakistan a better country and we had this chance when our party came to power in 2018. We decided to fight and participate in the elections again. We have seen a lot of things , public rallies to attack Imran Khan but then we saw a diversion,” he added.

He said a narrative has started to build that the PTI is against the Pakistani military, which made many leaders uncomfortable.

“A lot of people advised Imran Khan while many also spoke against it. We used a lot of names ‘Mr X’, ‘Dirty Harry’ and as a result the public felt that the PTI is against the military “, he continued.

Speaking about the “diabolical” May 9 riots that erupted after the arrest of the PTI leader in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Ismail said the attacks took place on the headquarters (GHQ), the house of the commander of the body and the memories of the martyrs.

He said anyone who was part of these attacks should be questioned to find out whether or not that person belongs to the PTI.

The former Sindh governor spoke out in favor of the military, saying he was not part of the riots and the FIR against him was “baseless”.

“After thinking about it for a long time, I have decided to retire from all positions in PTI. I am leaving PTI and I do not know if I will continue to remain active in politics. Today I say goodbye to Imran Khan and at the PTI,” he concluded.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court ordered the release of the former Sindh governor after approving a police report declaring him “innocent”.

Ismail was arrested in the case relating to the vandalism and rioting of violent protests on Sharea Faisal, which erupted following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

The court ordered the release of the PTI leader on bail worth Rs 50,000 and also issued his release orders.

The investigator, in the report submitted to the ATC, said no evidence was found against the former governor in connection with the riots.

Police said the PTI leader was arrested in a case of inciting violence and arson following Khan’s arrest by Tipu Sultan police.

Former Punjab Home Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar also announced the severing of ties with the Imran Khan-led PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Dogar said those involved in the heartbreaking incidents on May 9 should be punished as “the Pakistani military is our red line”.

Ali Zaidi leaves the ship

Earlier in the day, former PTI Sindh chairman Ali Zaidi also jumped ship after announcing he was quitting politics and had resigned from his post in the party.

In a video message, Zaidi said he joined the Pakistan Policy and had already condemned the May 9 incidents.

The Pakistani armed forces are our pride and thanks to them, we sleep peacefully because they protect our borders. What happened [on May 9] was very wrong and everyone should be held accountable regardless of involvement, said the PTI chief, who was transferred to Jacobabad prison last week.

The former federal minister said that after careful consideration he had made the difficult decision to leave politics.

