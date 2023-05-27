DeSantis attacks Trump: I don’t know what happened to Donald Trump





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has carefully avoided even mentioning Donald Trump’s name for months, instead making veiled references to the culture of defeat in the Republican Party.

The veil is lifted.

In the days following his announcement that he would challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, DeSantis accused him of running on the left.

He draws contrasts with the former president on a range of issues, including abortion, immigration and the economy.

And in a move described by DeSantis as the ultimate betrayal of conservative values, he says Trump was siding with Disney in the Governors’ feud with the huge business and cultural touchstone that is also one of the biggest. taxpayers and state employers.

I don’t know what happened to Donald Trump, he told WWTN radio in Nashville. He’s a different guy now than when he showed up in 2015 and 2016. And I think, I think the direction he’s going with his campaign is the wrong direction.

It was one of more than a dozen friendly media interviews since filing documents to run for president on Wednesday. The first, with Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk, was overshadowed by technical issues that spoiled DeSantiss’ long-awaited entry into the race.

But his new willingness to attack Trump directly clarifies the contours of the fight for the Republican nomination. With DeSantis largely holding his tongue, his challenge to Trump was largely a debate about personalities and temperament.

Now, with DeSantis officially in the running and trailing Trump by 33 points, the governor is taking tougher stances on policy issues.

On spending, DeSantis said Trump shares responsibility for the nation’s $31 trillion debt. He added nearly $8 trillion in debt in just four years as president, he said. I was right on those issues and he was not.

On abortion, DeSantis defended Florida’s recently enacted six-week abortion ban against criticism from Trump that it was too harsh and that DeSantis didn’t know what he was doing.

He runs to the left, DeSantis said. But he also stopped short of endorsing the nationwide abortion ban favored by other Republican candidates. I think ultimately we’re going to save more lives with a bottom-up approach, he told conservative radio host Dana Loesch.

On immigration, DeSantis accused Trump of supporting amnesty for undocumented immigrants as part of a 2018 immigration bill. It’s kind of weird, DeSantis said.

The Trump campaign responded that as a congressman, DeSantis voted for a bill granting legal status to some undocumented minors as part of a tougher set of immigration restrictions, before stepping down. oppose a similar plan.

On crime, DeSantis criticized the First Step Act, Trump’s criminal justice bill, telling conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro on Friday that it was essentially a jailbreak bill. DeSantis voted for an early version of the bill but resigned from Congress before the final bill passed the House.

And DeSantis has repeatedly expressed bewilderment at Trump’s criticism of his management of the Walt Disney Co. DeSantis decided to strip the company of its self-governing status over Disney’s objections to legislation banning teaching about topics related to race and gender identity. Disney this month canceled plans to move 2,000 employees to the state.

What a mess it is, Trump said Thursday. He could have found an easy settlement, but no, he wanted to show the fake news how tough he was. He is not.

DeSantis clapped back.

It goes left on culture. He even sided with Disney against me, the Florida governor told WWTN. He sides with Disney and says I was wrong to stand with them. So, you know, people have to make their decisions as to which direction they’re going.

But at other times, DeSantis has toed the Trump line closely. Asked about Trump’s insistence in a CNN interview that he could resolve Russia’s war on Ukraine in one day, 24 hours, DeSantis backed the former president.

I don’t know if he can do it in 24 hours. I mean, he’s prone to rhetorical flourishes, he told Newsmax. But I think his instinct to try to get a settlement rather than this thing becoming a war of attrition or God forbid is intensifying, Russia having the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, I think that’s good instinct.

