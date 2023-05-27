Modi’s visit marks high point in Australia-India relations





And as we have seen in recent years, China has used trade to coerce and punish at points of complexity in Australia-China relations, as Beijing’s response to the AUKUS agreement and Australia’s concern over the treatment of Uyghurs. . As the diplomatic freeze with China appeared to have thawed on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in a meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Xi Jinping, China’s $20 billion economic sanctions are still keenly felt by Australian farmers. New business partnerships are essential to reduce our economic dependence on China. A stronger military partnership with India could also bolster Australia’s security in the Indian Ocean. Significantly, India did not oppose the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal because stronger deterrence against China provides a shared benefit. Military ties have strengthened between the two countries, with India inviting Australia to host the Malabar naval exercises. Australia, in turn, invited India to its Talisman Saber exercises later this year, involving more than 30,000 military personnel from 13 countries. Peter Varghese, former Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, says the India-Australia relationship is in an ideal position after long being a one-sided relationship. Varghese, who is now Chancellor of the University of Queensland, says that after many years of indifference, India is now serious about building the relationship. Together, India and Australia can potentially help balance and constrain China when it acts against international democratic norms. As Varghese explains, however, there have been several periods in India’s 75 years since independence when its liberal democratic character was sorely tested, most notably the emergency period under Indira Gandhi. Today, there are again signs that India’s liberal democratic character is under pressure. Last month, India’s main opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, was sentenced to two years in prison for defaming Modi, whom Ghandi compared to a thief in April 2019. The sentence was precisely the length needed to ensure the disqualification of Gandhis from the lower house of parliament. As Sydney’s Morning Heralds Malcolm Knox has pointed out that Australia has remained silent on a number of human rights issues in India, including its persecution of ethnic minorities, the imprisonment of human rights activists, its leadership world in internet shutdowns and its targeted political censorship. India has also remained neutral in its response to Putin’s war in Ukraine. Varghese acknowledges that these signs should not be dismissed lightly. They are not a figment of the imagination of India’s enemies or political opponents of the government. Many of India’s friends are also troubled by them, he says. Varghese is ultimately optimistic about India’s ability as a true democracy to self-correct. While the benefits of a stronger alliance are clear, the Australian government must ensure that it approaches engagement with another superpower with eyes wide open.

