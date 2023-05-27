9/11 families slam Donald Trump’s Saudi-funded golf tournament near the Pentagon





Former President Donald Trump is infuriating 9/11 families by hosting a Saudi government-funded Memorial Day weekend golf tournament in Virginia 29 miles from the Pentagon, where 184 of nearly 3,000 victims were murdered.

The three-day sporting event is an insult to the memory of those killed in the attacks, reads a statement from 9/11 Families United.

Newly declassified documents reveal a long-suspected Saudi role in helping al-Qaeda hijackers locate themselves in the United States to prepare for terror attacks.

These documents lay bare the facts surrounding the Kingdoms culpability in the murder of our loved ones, wrote the group’s national chairman, Terry Strada, whose husband Tom was killed at the World Trade Center, in a letter to Trump on 18 may.

Your decision to maintain an ongoing business partnership with the Saudi government has been deeply hurtful to the 9/11 community.

Terry Strada, left, wrote the scathing May 18 letter to Trump. Courtesy of Terry Strada

Trump said this week, “I totally understand and love” the 9/11 families.

“But its tremendous economic development, its huge number of jobs, just for an event like this, it’s a big event,” he told reporters at his golf course.

His comments outraged Strada. “He brags about how the economic organization of LIV events line his pockets,” she told the Post. “He’s taking part in their ‘sports wash’ campaign to improve their heinous past. How does that put America first?”

Former President Donald Trump talks to Yasir Al-Rumayyan during the first round of the LIV.AP golf tournament

The Saudis used their LIV Golf League to clean up a history of human rights abuses and terrorism, critics charge. The kingdom was also implicated in the brutal 2017 murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The tournament, funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, signed PGA stars including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau with signing fees of up to $200 million.

The tournament, funded by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, has recruited stars from the PGA.Getty Images

Look, were here to golf, DeChambeau told reporters at Trumps National Golf Course outside Washington, DC. I think the most important part is to provide great entertainment wherever possible and regardless of platform.

Trump did not return a request for comment.

