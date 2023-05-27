Does Boris Johnson think Donald Trump will win in 2024?





At least one former world leader seems to think former President Donald Trump has a shot at winning the Republican nomination and reclaiming the White House in 2024. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who served as British Prime Minister for about two years during Trumps time in office,would have metwith the former president for dinner during a recent tour of the United States. Johnson, one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters after the Russian invasion in February 2022, reportedly tried to convince Trump in the hope that he would continue to support Ukraine if he won in November of the year. next. Reports this week describe how Johnson met with a number of Republican politicians on his recent trip, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Johnson also reportedly met with Mike Pompeo, a former US secretary of state during the Trump administration. Trump met with JohnsonThursday, although the location of the meeting was not confirmed in news reports. Johnson was greeted by a number of pro-Ukrainian think tank officials seeking to mobilize international support for Ukraine. The discussion between Trump and Johnson was confirmed by a spokesperson for the former prime minister, who said the couple met to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of a Ukrainian victory. During Johnson’s tenure, he made several unannounced trips to Kyiv. The trips have often been criticized in the British press, with some journalists and analysts accusing the prime minister of using Ukraine as a distraction from domestic issues at home. However, since Johnson left office, he has received praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and continued his work in support of Ukraine. Johnson’s decision tomeet trumpcould suggest he thinks the former president has a real shot at winning the presidency in next year’s election. Trump has repeatedly promised to end the conflict within 24 hours of his election, recently saying during a CNN town hall discussion that he does not view ending the war as a matter of one-man victory. coast. When asked by host Kaitlan Collins if he wanted to see Ukraine win the war, the former president said he would rather negotiate an end to the war without focusing on one side winning . I don’t think in terms of victory and defeat,trump said. I think in terms of settlement, we stop killing all these people. Jack Buckby is the editor of 19FortyFive. He is a British author, counter-extremism researcher and journalist based in New York. Reporting from the UK, Europe and the US, it strives to analyze and understand left and right radicalisation, and reports on Western government approaches to pressing issues of Today. His books and research papers explore these themes and offer pragmatic solutions to our increasingly polarized society.

