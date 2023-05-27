Recep Tayip Erdogan | Republican monarch of the turkeys

On February 28, 1997, the powerful Turkish military gave an ultimatum to Necmettin Erbakan, the Prime Minister and leader of the Islamist Prosperity Party, to restore the secular character of the state. Erbakan, who came to power through a coalition the previous year, upset the country’s secular establishment with his Islamist policies. The army, which considered itself the guardian of the secular order established by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish republic, was alarmed by the open Islamism of Erbakans. Erbakan was forced to resign in June 1997 and his prosperity party was banned, in what was called a postmodern coup, no bullets were fired, no soldiers came out of the barracks , but the regime fell anyway.

Many Erbakans supporters watched helplessly as the military began to systematically tear down everything it had built and purge Islamists. One of them was Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 43-year-old mayor of Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city which straddles Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus strait. Later that year, while attending a public rally in Siirt in the southeast, Mr Erdogan, then Turkey’s most powerful local leader and a smudge in the eye of the military establishment, read a poem written by Ziya Gokalp in 1912.

Mosques are our barracks

The domes of our helmets

The minarets our bayonets

And the faithful our soldiers

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar.

The establishment retaliated. Mr. Erdogan was charged with inciting religious hatred, sentenced to 10 months in prison (of which he served four) and barred from running for office. He had to resign from his post as mayor of Istanbul. On his way to Pnarhisar prison in Krklareli, he told a sea of ​​supporters who gathered to say goodbye to him, This song will not end here. This was not the case. Twenty-four years later, Mr. Erdogan, in power for 20 years, faces a second electoral round on Sunday. If he wins, it would extend his unbroken hold over Turkey for another five years. Quite a feat for an Islamist once seen as an enemy of the establishment by the country’s powerful elite.

Power up

Born on February 26, 1954 in a devout Muslim family, Tayyip Erdogan grew up in Rize, a city on the Black Sea. Later, his father, a sailor, emigrated to Istanbul, where Mr. Erdogan spent his youth, did his religious studies, played football and laid the foundations of his worldview. In the 1970s, he joined the National Union of Turkish Students, an anti-communist organization. Later, he joined the Islamist National Salvation Party. When Erbakan, whom Mr. Erdogan found to be an inspiration and a revolutionary leader, founded the Welfare Party, he became one of the parties’ district presidents. It was on the Welfare Party list that Mr Erdogan was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994. After the Welfare Party was banned, the Islamists formed the Virtue Party. When the Virtue Party was also shut down, they formed the Bliss Party.

For Mr. Erdogan and his allies, the political developments of the late 1990s were both a catalyst and an eye-opener. The 1997 coup, his own imprisonment and the subsequent banning of Islamist parties all convinced Mr Erdogan that they had to play the long game. At this point, those who called themselves reformers in the Islamist political camp, including Mr. Erdogan and Abdullah Gul broke with Erbakan and formed the Justice and Development Party (AKP in Turkish acronym). They were conservative, but did not openly challenge the secular consensus. Instead, Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Gul focused on solving Turkey’s economic problems. Banks were in trouble, inflation was raging and the economy was in bad shape. The AKP promised a fresh start and voters overwhelmingly backed it in the 2002 general election. There was still a ban on Mr. Erdogan. Mr. Gul became prime minister and his government quickly reversed the ban. In 2003, Erdogan became Turkey’s 25th Prime Minister. He never had to turn back.

Once in power, Mr. Erdogan knew that sitting on a throne is more difficult than winning one. The greatest challenge he faced in consolidating power was the old secular elite, which had the support of the white Turks, the liberal and urban population. Mr. Erdogan presented himself as an outsider and not as an antagonist. The AKP did not openly challenge the secular order, nor the powers of the army, in the immediate term. Instead, the government remained focused on economic reforms and governance, winning over the people. But the relaxation will not last long. Towards the end of his first term, there was speculation that the prime minister was considering Mr. Gul, his longtime comrade, for the post of president of the country. The military high command issued a memo expressing concern over Islamic activities carried out under the AKP government. We must not forget that the Turkish armed forces are part of this debate and are an ardent defender of secularism. They will display their attitude and act openly and clearly whenever necessary, reads an open warning to the AKP.

For Mr. Erdogan, who saw the military ousting his former boss Erbakan exactly 10 years ago, this was a critical moment. He should either push back the army, which has orchestrated four coups since Turkey became a republic, or give in. He chose the first. The next day, Mr Erdogans’ office issued a statement reminding generals that the army was an institution under the prime minister’s control. Later that year, the AKP swept the general election. Mr. Erdogan returned as prime minister with a strengthened mandate. He got Mr. Gul elected president. The soldiers did not move.

But a section of the army would try to oust Mr Erdogan in 2016, who had by then become president after his two terms as prime minister, in a coup attempt. The putsch would fail. A resurgent Mr. Erdogan would seize the moment to trigger one of the biggest purges in Turkish history. The army has never managed to stand up to him since. He turned the old Kemalist order into a museum and paralleled it with centralized authority, Islamist roots and Ottoman nostalgia. Later, he had the Constitution amended and transformed Turkey into an executive presidency. The army has been tamed; Parliament was mutilated and the post of Prime Minister abolished. Now there is only one center of power. In 2018, Erdogan won the presidential election under the new Constitution in the first round. He is now the Republican monarch, a modern Sultan as many call him.

Faith as an ally

Throughout his journey from an Islamist outsider in a Kemalist order to the embodiment of a new Islamic Turkey, religion has been Mr. Erdogan’s most consistent ally. He knew the old guard was powerful and he needed something stronger than the military as an ally. He found it in faith. When he was mayor of Istanbul, he said he was the city’s imam. While in power, he reshaped all of Turkey. In a country where religious symbols were banned in public places, religious nationalism became the bedrock of politics. In June 2020, Mr. Erdogan transformed Hagia Sophia, a Byzantine cathedral transformed into a mosque by the Ottomans and then a museum by Atatürk, back into a mosque. He praised the Ottoman conquests at public gatherings. He claimed that Jerusalem is ours.

When Mr. Erdogan consolidated more power, he also turned against his critics. Journalists have been imprisoned, opposition politicians have been disqualified and Kurdish local governments have been sacked. He allowed the military, now subject to him, to resume the war against the Kurdish rebels and to make incursions into Syria. As Noam Chomsky pointed out, he was basically trying to create something like the Ottoman Caliphate, with him as caliph, supreme leader, throwing his weight everywhere and destroying the remnants of democracy in Turkey at the same time.

But this consolidation of power also sparked collective resistance. In the May 14 presidential election, Erdogan faced Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the united opposition candidate. The AKP coalition won a majority in parliament, but Mr. Erdogan did not win the presidential election in the first round. As in the early 2000s, when an economic crisis helped the fledgling AKP to a victory, today the Turkish economy is struggling with inflation hovering around 40%. There is growing resentment, particularly among urban centers, against Mr. Erdogan’s 20-year rule. His Islamist nationalism has begun to show signs of aging, but still keeps him in the lead heading into Sunday’s second round. The economy may be struggling and the opposition united, but supporters of the sultans continue to chant Inshallah Erdogan.