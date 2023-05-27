Politics
Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the inauguration of the new Sansad Bhavan and declares a new parliament building for India new
Bombay, May 27: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament building. SRK took to Twitter and shared a video featuring the parliament building.
Sharing the video, he wrote, “What a beautiful new home for the people who defend our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of its unique [email protected] ji. A new parliament building for a New India but with the old dream of glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride.”Handover of Sengol to Prime Minister Modi: The Indian Prime Minister meets Adheenams and asks for blessings ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building (see photos and video).
SRK congratulates PM Modi ahead of inauguration of new parliament building
What a wonderful new home for the people who defend our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of its unique People. @Narendra Modi j.
A new Parliament building for a New India but with the old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023
Prime Minister Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday. Earlier, music composer Ilaiyaraaja and actor Rajinikanth posted congratulatory messages. Taking to Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja shared his excitement as a citizen and issued a statement.
The statement read: “Tomorrow as the Honorable Prime Minister inaugurates the new Parliament building, I am happy and excited as a citizen and especially as a parliamentarian and join our joyful and proud nation in congratulating Prime Minister Modi, the government of india and all those people who helped build this historic structure in such a short time i sincerely pray that the new structure will become the home of transformative politics and decision making as the world celebrates a new India under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Modi.He commended Prime Minister Modi for his vision to take India to new heights and his duty-bound actions reflect the same.
The statement continued: “The royalty who possessed the revered Sengol (an ancient Tamil culture and pride) and successfully ruled their kingdoms revered the scepter as a symbol of justice, order, honesty and ethics. C t is with immense pride and joy that we welcome the return of the scepter to its rightful place of pride.As the leader of the world’s largest democracy, Prime Minister Modi has a vision to lift India to new heights and his actions connected with duty reflect the same. May God be with him in all his endeavours, and I sincerely wish him, the Government of India, every success on this momentous occasion.”Inauguration of New Parliament Building: May the Temple of Democracy continue to strengthen India’s development trajectory, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (watch video).
Rajinikanth also expressed his sentiment and wrote, “The traditional symbol of Tamil power – the scepter – will shine in the new Indian parliament building. My sincere thanks to honorable bharat pratham @narendramodi who made tamils proud. Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It was built in record time with quality construction.
The task of constructing the new Parliament Building was a colossal undertaking. Several key construction activities were also carried out offsite. Additionally, the construction also saw the use of materials sourced from across the country.
According to government officials, the teak wood came from Nagpur, Maharashtra, while the sandstone (red and white) came from Sarmathura, Rajasthan. The carpets to be covered inside the new building were purchased from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.
The bamboo wood flooring was sourced from Agartala, Tripura. From Rajnagar, Rajasthan and Noida, UP Stone Jali Works was obtained. The material involved in constructing the Ashoka emblem came from Aurangabad, Maharashtra and Jaipur, Rajasthan while Ashok Chakra came from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Some of the furniture acquired was purchased in Mumbai. From Lakha, Jaisalmer Lakha Red Granite was obtained. Ambaji White Marble was purchased from Ambaji, Rajasthan. Kesharia Green Stone was purchased from Udaipur. The stone carving work was obtained from Abu Road and Udaipur, and the stone aggregate was sourced from Kotputali, Rajasthan.
The M-Sand was procured from Chakari Dadri, Haryana and Fly Ash Bricks of NCR Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the brass work and prefabricated trenches were sourced from Ahmedabad, Gujarat while the false ceiling steel structures Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha came from Daman and Diu UT.
Meanwhile, amid the boycott call from the opposition, the Center has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some that are not part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will take part in the inauguration ceremony.
