Politics
China’s ban on Micron chips is economic coercion and won’t be tolerated, says Gina Raimondo
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said the United States will not tolerate the recent move by Chinese authorities to ban Micron Technology Inc. chips in certain critical sectors, using her sharpest language yet to describe Washington’s reaction.
We see it as outright economic coercion, she said, using a phrase both sides have lobbied amid recent tensions. We won’t tolerate it, nor do we think it will succeed.
The latest tech tensions between the two world powers began last Sunday, when China’s Cyberspace Administration warned key infrastructure operators against buying Idaho-based Microns chips, saying it had found relatively serious risks after concluding an examination.announced in March. This follows a sweeping ban by the United States in October on exports to China of high-end chips and the technology to make them.
Raimondos’ comments on Saturday come after both sides had the opportunity this week to air their grievances in person and pledged to keep communications open going forward. Raimondo met with his counterpart, Wang Wentao, in Washington on Thursday, followed by a similar meeting on Friday with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
The meetings are part of a broader intent by President Joe Bidens’ administration to restore high-level talks with Beijing, including potential visits to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and further direct talks between Biden and Beijing. President Xi Jinping.
The U.S. commerce chief reiterated on Saturday that Washington considers the action on Micron to have no basis in fact and that the United States is engaging with its partners on how to respond.
South Korea, a major trading partner with China and a security partner with the United States, is stuck in the middle of the row as its memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. are poised to potentially gain from Microns’ loss of market share in China. . Both Washington and Beijing lobbied their counterparts in Seoul.
Wang’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement over the weekend that he met with South Korean Commerce Minister Ahn Duk-geun on Friday and they agreed to strengthen on-chain dialogue and cooperation. supply of semiconductors. A separate statement from Ahns’ office on Saturday about the talks made no reference to semiconductors, only stabilizing supply and demand for key raw materials and components.
